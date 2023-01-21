India calls BBC Modi documentary propaganda, BBC calls it rigorously researched

A BBC documentary which examines the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modis during the communal riots that ravaged the western Indian state of Gujarat in 2002 has been criticized by the Indian government as a propaganda piece while the broadcaster said his two-part series had been rigorously researched.

The BBC says India: the Modi question examines the tensions between India’s Hindu majority and the Muslim minority and explores Mr. Modi’s policy in relation to these tensions. The first part aired in Britain on Tuesday, while the second will air next week.

The communal riots erupted in Gujarat when Modi, who became India’s prime minister in 2014, was the state’s chief minister. More than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, have died in violence that erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims burned down, killing dozens.

The documentary highlights an unpublished report the BBC said it obtained from the UK Foreign Office. The report had, according to the broadcaster, raised questions about Modis’ actions during the riots and claimed he was “directly responsible” for the “climate of impunity” that enabled the violence.

The bias, lack of objectivity and lingering colonial mentality are clearly visible, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters in response to questions at a press briefing on Thursday. Questioning the motivations behind the documentary, he said it was designed to push a particular discredited narrative.

It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise, the agenda behind it and frankly, we do not wish to honor such efforts,” Bagchi said.





In 2012, an inquiry by India’s Supreme Court cleared Modi of any complicity in the riots, including charges that he told police not to restrain rioters. Last year, the high court also dismissed a petition challenging his exemption.

A day after Indian governments heavily criticized the documentary, the BBC said in a statement that the program had been “rigorously researched to the highest editorial standards”. The British broadcaster said that “a wide range of voices, witnesses and experts were approached and presented us with a range of opinions, including responses from people in the BJP [Modis Bharatiya Janata Party]. The statement also said that she had offered the Indian government an opportunity to respond to issues raised in the series, but the government refused.

The BBC statement said the company was “committed to highlighting important issues around the world”.

In response to a question about British lawmaker Imran Hussain’s documentary in parliament on Thursday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said we do not condone persecution anywhere, but added that he disagreed with the characterization of the Indian Prime Minister.