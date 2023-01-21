Trump to GOP: Hands Off Medicare or Social Security in Debt Ceiling Fight





Republicans have pledged not to increase the federal government’s borrowing capacity unless Biden significantly cuts federal spending, which could impact social insurance programs like Social Security and Medicare. illness. Trump’s video is a warning to his party colleagues not to go. Instead, he suggests targeting foreign aid, cracking down on migration, ending left-wing gender agendas in our military, and spending billions on climate extremism.

Reduce waste, fraud and abuse wherever we can find it and there’s plenty, there’s plenty, Trump says. But don’t cut the benefits our seniors have worked and paid for all their lives. Save Social Security, don’t destroy it.

The video message was shared ahead of its release with POLITICO.

Trump’s stance echoes his longstanding, if unorthodox, belief that the Republican Party should steer clear of rights reform. Prior to being elected president, Trump was highly critical of the then representative. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) for pushing austerity budgets during the Obama years. As a presidential candidate, he insisted he would preserve both Medicare and Social Security. There was never a serious discussion about it during his tenure, although he implicitly hinted that he might consider it in a second term.

Nonetheless, by releasing his statement now, Trump is putting his fellow Republicans in a political corner. Several of them have openly discussed using the looming debt ceiling stalemate to extract nondiscretionary spending cuts, though the party leadership has not fully embraced such a demand.

In recent months, Trump himself has insisted that Congressional Republicans use the debt ceiling as leverage to achieve policy goals, although he has done no such thing at any time when the debt ceiling the debt was lifted when he was president. But his statement makes it clear that he considers certain activities to be prohibited. And that puts him at least partially on the same page as Biden, who not only insisted he wouldn’t cut Social Security or Medicare, but excoriated Republicans for suggesting that they would.

The statement is part of a series of policy-specific videos Trump has released since officially launching his third White House bid. And it suggests the ex-president is looking to strengthen his mark on the current political landscape after weeks of criticism that his campaign got off to a slow start.

Trump is expected to be in South Carolina next Saturday to make announcements related to campaign hires at an event his aides described not as a rally but as a more intimate gathering. Since announcing his third presidential election, Trump has held no rallies and has remained at his properties in South Florida.

But Trump’s team said it was working behind the scenes at campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach, and the ex-president will soon begin making more public appearances, including a speech at the upcoming conference. CPAC outside of Washington, DC.

Trump’s team also asked Facebook to allow him back on the platform after he was kicked out following the Jan. 6 insurgency he helped foment. The social media platform has played a big role in fundraising and voter education, aides say, and Meta is expected to decide whether to lift Trump’s suspension this month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/01/20/trump-gop-medicare-social-security-debt-ceiling-00078731

