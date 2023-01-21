



Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said Pakistan will make great progress under the flag of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

CM informed that more than five years of work has been done in the last five months. The time has come to strengthen the hands of Imran Khan. Imran Khan thinks all the time about making a positive change in the life of an ordinary man.

We should all pray for the health and long life of Imran Khan, adding that the leadership is in the strong hands of Imran Khan. Imran Khan has prepared an excellent team in all sectors, including overseas.

CM Parvez Elahi, addressing the bar check distribution ceremony, said the Sharif family have ruled the country for so long but cannot buy a vegetable by visiting alone.

CM maintained that service to religion was Imran Khan’s vision on which we vigorously worked.

According to Imran Khan’s vision, the Punjab government incorporated Aqeeda Khatm-e-Nabuwat (SAW) in the marriage certificate and also established Khata-mun Nabiyeen University (SAW).

Nazra and Quranic translation has been declared compulsory for students and without recitation no one can become a doctor, engineer or lawyer.

CM said that through the Quran-e-Kareem portal, the perversion and shame of Quran Kareem will be eliminated through an automated mechanism. He said that if an ordinary man’s grievances are not addressed in a timely manner, then the issue is raised on the system.

Respect for the judiciary is essential because after Allah Almighty, only the courts can dispense justice. CM pointed out that since 2002 to date, whenever he had the opportunity, he always worked for the welfare of the legal community.

The offices of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor’s Office were in the process of being created. The Public Defender Act was introduced to fix and defend the problems of an ordinary man. Lawyers receive health facilities through health cards.

CM Parvez Elahi informed that cancerous diseases are also treated free of charge through Imran Khan’s health card scheme. He said that the latest medical machines like Cyber-Knife and Linear Accelerator are provided in the divisions.

Emergency1122 recorded a quick response in the shortest time possible. Checks in the amount of Rs 20 crore were distributed on behalf of the Punjab government to the Supreme Court Bar, Punjab Bar, High Court Bar, District and Tehsil Bars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/pakistan-will-progress-under-imrans-leadership-says-cm/

