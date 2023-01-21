10 reasons why Xi won’t attack Taiwan anytime soon

Advertising

When General Secretary Xi Jinping reiterated that China will not renounce the use of force to unify Taiwan with the People’s Republic of China at the 20th Party Congress in October 2022, he received prolonged applause from the 2,300 delegates . The complete reunification of our country must be achieved, and it can, without a doubt, be achieved, Xi then thundered.

However, seven months earlier, in March 2022, during the two annual sessions, namely the simultaneous convening of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Taiwan was not mentioned. only briefly, in reference to the one China policy. .

Both in the government work report presented by outgoing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to the NPC on March 5 and in the CPPCC work report presented by its Chairman Wang Yang the day before, the Taiwan issue, including including unification, was downplayed in a surprisingly unusual way. This de-emphasis was particularly significant in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which had begun just a week before the two sessions were convened.

Remember, a few days after the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, the media and many observers globally began to argue that Taiwan could be the next Ukraine, with China playing the role of Russia. Interestingly, cross-strait affairs analysts in Taiwan disagreed.

Most Taiwanese analysts were down-to-earth and realistic in interpreting the rhetoric of the Two Sessions of 2002. The Two Sessions were definitely coming as China did not consider Taiwan and Ukraine to be comparable. On March 7, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi continued fired the comparison between the Taiwan issue and the Ukraine issue as groundless speculation. Second, and perhaps related, compared to previous years, the two March 2022 sessions were notable for downplaying the Taiwan discussion.

Internationally respected IR professor Hamada Koichi, who once served as a special adviser to former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, also observed that Xi is well aware that the forced subjugation of Taiwan could well end up backfiring on him. At a time when China is under severe economic pressure and growth is slowing sharply, this is the last thing it will [the Chinese Communist Party] needs, Hamada said.

It is undeniable that the unification of Taiwan with mainland China is an integral part of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation’s goal, Xi Jinping’s signature. Still, some scholars argue that Beijing has no intention of forcing unification now or anytime soon. A recent remark focusing on the escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, makes it clear: We have simply forgotten how many times the Xi Jinping administration has threatened to reunify China and Taiwan, even by resorting to force, if necessary. But one thing is clear, China will not invade Taiwan.

According to to Professor Deng Yuwen, Board Member of the Chinese Institute for Reform and Development, rather than launching an invasion, China will choose to pressure Taiwan using a combination of methods to promote unification. She could launch more preferential policies and try to start discussions on a one country, two systems framework with Taiwan’s ruling parties and opposition parties.

Here are 10 practical constraints that make it highly unlikely that China will use force.

First, a war between even a small country and a great power today is not only costly, but also not easy for most, as Russian President Vladimir Putin finds out. As the war in Ukraine will soon end after a year of fighting, what is remarkable is that Ukraine has been able to hold its own despite having a much lower GDP and a weaker military than Russia.

Second, with China’s export markets in Europe and the United States drying up, China’s real estate crisis deepening further, the World Bank and IMF predict a bleak outlook for economic growth of 1.7% and 2.7% respectively, the immediate key priority for the Chinese. leadership is not to use force in the Taiwan Strait, but to strengthen the economy. China’s economy is struggling amid a pressure campaign waged against it by the United States. At the same time, China’s economy is also slowing down sharply under the growing pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially following the CCP regimes’ reversal of the zero-COVID policy. Under such circumstances, it would be reckless for Xi, or the CCP, to burden the national economy with the huge expense of a war.

Third, regardless of whether Xi has locked in a third five-year term, his goal of cementing a power base within the party is far from achieved. It is often the case that more control only breeds more paranoia in authoritarian leaders. The fear of not being able to make forced unification a short-term exercise could have a powerful chilling effect on Xi, especially since Putin has already paid a heavy political price for the war in Ukraine.

Fourth, although Xi favors a quick and cheap war, it may not be within his control. There is always a risk that the conflict escalates into total war a phrase that became popular to describe the situation in World War II, as each side used all possible resources to destroy their opponent.

Fifthly, Taiwan and Ukraine cannot be compared in terms of military power. Taiwan is armed to the teeth. Unlike the fertile steppe-like plains and plateaus of Ukraine, Taiwan consists of more than 100 islands. The outer islands of Taiwan are point with missiles, rockets and artillery guns. Additionally, the granite hills of Taiwan are home to tunnels and bunker systems.

Sixth, the possibility of American involvement. While officially Washington maintains strategic ambiguity over whether it would militarily defend Taiwan if necessary, none other than President Joe Biden himself has repeatedly answered directly in the affirmative. Amid the Sino-US competition, it seems increasingly likely that Washington cannot afford to give Beijing a free hand in any military campaign against Taiwan.

Seventh, the Japanese dimension. The current Japanese government under Kishida has acted on signals from the late Prime Minister Abe that Tokyo would help defend Taiwan. abe once said, A contingency for Taiwan is a contingency for Japan. Kishida governments are believed to be pushing for a more muscular defense role in the region partly motivated by the potential for a Taiwan contingency.

Eighth, according to a Hong Kong-based company expert On China policy, Xi will be well aware of the West’s solidarity during the Ukraine crisis. The European Union is China’s main trading partner. Running into him, as well as the United States and Japan, would be dangerous for a leader who knows he must raise living standards at home.

Ninth, Taiwan may not have been included in a series of recent U.S. multilateral security and trade initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region, but the island is seen as an integral part of defense mechanisms such as the Quad, AUKUS, etc. For example, the Quad insists on maintaining the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region. Thus, not only Japan, but also India and Australia could come to the rescue of Taiwan. In such a scenario, China might not want to risk taking on three major military powers together.

Last but not least is the ASEAN factor. ASEAN has become China’s largest trading partner and its bilateral trade is expected to hit the target of $1 trillion in a few years. Yet Southeast Asian governments are also wary of China. In a recent speech, Singapore’s former foreign minister, George Yeo said: No ASEAN country is going to refuse the opportunities offered to it in China, but each country fears that too much dependence on China will limit our autonomy of action. It is highly unlikely that Beijing will resort to any action that would force Southeast Asian countries to view China as an enemy.

Claims that Xi wants to complete the task while in office may be true. But there is no doubt that all of Xi’s predecessors, from Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping to Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, also wanted to complete unification. All finally decided that the internal and external conditions were not good. Xi, so far, has come to the same conclusion.

That said, saying Xi won’t use force against Taiwan in the near future doesn’t mean it will never happen. According to Deng Yuwen, quoted above, one thing is clear from Xi’s January 2, 2019 speech on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the message to compatriots in Taiwan: the age-old cross-strait separation must end. 70 years, as the People’s Republic of China celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2049. The two sides must be unified and certainly will be, Xi promised.