After the arrest of journalists, the White House rejects Trump





The United States Supreme Court launched a months-long investigation, but ultimately could not determine who was responsible for leaking a monumental draft ruling last May. By any fair measure, this marked an embarrassing chapter for the institution.

Indeed, as we discussed yesterday, not only did the Republican-appointed justices overturn Roe v. Wade and overturned a constitutional right that Americans had relied on, undermining the reputation and credibility of the justice system, but the Supreme Court did so while failing to keep its house. in order, and failing to determine how and why this happened.

But don’t worry, Donald Trump knows exactly what to do. HuffPost reported:

Donald Trump on Thursday insisted that the reporter who published the leaked Supreme Court draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade is imprisoned until the source of the leak can be determined. Although Trump did not name any particular individual or publication, the majority opinion draft was first reported in Politico last May by reporters Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward.

Through his social media platform, the former president added: Stop playing games, this leak can’t happen. It won’t be long before the name of this slime is revealed!

In a follow-up missive, Trump then called for the arrest of the reporters, editors and publisher who published the original story, in which case you’ll get your response soon.

Part of what made this interesting to me is how the former president believes every question has a simple answer that appeals to his notion of common sense. The immigration system is broken? Build a wall. Opioids ravage communities? Execute drug dealers. Hurricanes approaching US soil? Hit them with nukes. Shooters kill children in schools? Put more weapons in the hands of those who might fight back. The Supreme Court leaked? Put journalists behind bars and then find out who was responsible.

It’s like listening to a child who doesn’t understand why adults make things so complicated.

The comments also stood out as a reminder of Republicans’ reflexive hostility to the First Amendment and democratic institutions. The Politico reporters did nothing wrong, but in Trump’s mind, they can and should be incarcerated anyway.

But the unexpected angle to these developments was Biden’s White Houses willingness to publicly push back against the former president.

Press freedom is a cornerstone of American democracy, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement to Politico. Calling for flagrant abuses of power to suppress the constitutional rights of journalists is an insult to the rule of law and undermines fundamental American values ​​and traditions. Instead, it is the responsibility of all leaders to protect First Amendment rights. These views are not who we are as a country, and they are what we oppose in the world.

Most of the time, the Democratic White House doesn’t bother to challenge Trump’s assorted nonsense. But the former president is the current favorite for the Republican Party nomination in 2024, and he freely expresses his opposition to the rule of law.

Looking ahead, this likely won’t be the last time Team Biden publicly asserts that the former guy is wrong.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/arresting-reporters-white-house-pushes-back-trump-rcna66737 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos