Turkey’s Erdogan does not give in to Sweden’s NATO candidacy

No counterpart for American F-16s, according to Turkish FM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan seized the opportunity of the crisis that is the war in Ukraine: to take advantage of its role as a star mediator between Moscow and Kyiv, to flirt with rapprochement with Syria, to rebuild ties with Israel and the Gulf, and to try to stabilize US-Turkish relations.

His actions seem both urgent and useful, given a difficult economy and elections now scheduled for May 14, as Nazlan Ertan reports.

The opposition coalition has yet to name a candidate, and an expected close race appears to be tilting, albeit slightly, more and more in favor of Erdogan.

This was the context last week when the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu came to Washington for meetings with US Secretary of State Anthony Blink.

The Biden administration has offered to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, in return, unofficially and not as a condition, that Ankara endorse Sweden’s NATO bid.

If that’s not the official deal, that’s the wait in Washington. Erdogan, however, is comfortable with high-stakes diplomacy. He shows no sign of buying into the tie, at least not now, and certainly not before the election.

The two issues are separate and run their own course, Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, adding that Turkey will consider Finland’s and Sweden’s membership applications in the stages foreseen in the trilateral memorandum from June 2022, such as cracking down on anti-Turkish militant groups, extraditing dozens of people and lifting all bans on arms sales to Turkey.

All NATO member parliaments must approve membership applications, and Turkey is the latest holdout.

While Ankara is expected to approve Finland’s request, Cavusoglu said, Sweden is only at the beginning of the path to fulfilling the terms of the memorandum.

Turkey’s foreign minister also seemed unmoved by opposition to the F-16 sale from, among others, the U.S. senator Robert Mendez (D-NJ), chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. Menendez ties his support to an improvement in Turkey’s human rights record, as Elisabeth Hagedorn reports.

The Biden administration, Cavusoglu said, should not pander to the objections of a few critics on the Hill.

The conclusion of this visit is that Washington and Ankara seek to keep the often rocky relationship as stable as possible until after the May 14 elections.

We haven’t gotten to the actual trading stage on these accounts, and everyone is picking up and swinging their cards, said Asli Aydintasbas, visiting foreign policy scholar at the Brookings Institution in Washington. There will be no serious talks about F-16s or NATO membership or anything else before the election.

Exclusive survey on Turkey: Check out our Al-Monitor-Premise polls on the Turkish elections and how people in Turkey, and elsewhere in the Middle East, view the food security crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine.

Turkey-Syria dialogue destabilizes rebel groups

Even if a rapprochement between Erdogan and the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad does not seem imminent, the resumption of formal talks has destabilized many of the 3.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey and rebel armed groups, including those backed by Ankara.

Refugees worry about rising anti-refugee sentiment in Turkey and the prospect of possible forced repatriation to Syria, if there is a deal between Turkey and Syria, as Joshua Levkovitz reports.

Rebels linked to the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army are also wondering if their boss could step down and leave them vulnerable to Assad’s forces. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist formation stemming from Al-Qaeda and plaguing Idlib, has tried to take advantage of the uncertainty to expand its influence as the only genuine nationalist force, as Fehim Tastekin reports.

Marita Kassis Here reports this week’s fighting between Russian-backed Syrian government forces and HTS and Ahrar Al Sham, another jihadist group, in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo.

In an exclusive interview with The time of ambercommander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Mazloum Kobane said he expects a Turkish ground offensive in northeast Syria as early as February.

We want peace, Kobane said. But if we were attacked, we would fight with all our might.

The Syrian space is heating up in many ways, with the clashes between the many forces on the ground, Aydintasbas said. Although volatile, the signs do not seem to point to an imminent Turkish incursion, but that may change.

The Biden administration has repeatedly called on Turkey to refrain from an incursion, and this was relayed to Cavusoglu in Washington. Like the F-16 sale and NATO expansion, Erdogan is likely to delay his next move to Syria until after May as talks continue with Washington on a Syrian roadmap.

The jihadists could return

One outcome of a potential Turkey-Syria deal could be a return of battle-hardened Syrian jihadists to Turkey and Europe, writes Tastekin.

And Gilles Kepelwriting now for Al-Monitor, speculates that what is happening in Syria cannot be divorced from Ukraine, raising the specter of a possible new wave of terrorism in Europe.

The main concern ahead now lies in the protracted consequences of the war in Ukraine, described as a holy jihad by some Chechens fighting alongside Moscow, writes Kepel. This could turn into violence against Kyiv’s Western allies if the Turkish-Syrian border is further destabilized ahead of Turkey’s May 14 presidential elections.