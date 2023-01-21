Trump fined nearly $1 million in ‘revenge’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others





Former President Donald Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, were fined nearly $1 million by a Florida federal judge in what was ruled a frivolous lawsuit brought against his 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton and others.

Trump is a prolific and sophisticated litigator who repeatedly uses the courts to exact revenge on political adversaries, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks wrote in his searing 46-page judgment released Thursday night.

He is the mastermind of the strategic abuse of the judicial process, and he cannot be considered a litigant blindly following the advice of a lawyer. He knew full well the impact of his actions, Middlebrooks said. As such, I conclude that sanctions should be imposed on Mr. Trump and his lead counsel, Ms. Habba.

Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential bid, Habba, and the law firm Habba Madaio & Associates are jointly liable for $937,989.39, the court heard.

The lawsuit was filed in March 2022, with Trump alleging Clinton and others orchestrated a malicious conspiracy to spread false information that his campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential race he won. .

It was dismissed in September by Middlebrooks, who said there were substantive flaws in the case and grievances for which a court was not the appropriate forum. Despite this, the judge said in his decision on Thursday that Habba was undeterred after the cases were dismissed and continued to push the claims forward, leading to the fine.

Here we are faced with a lawsuit that should never have been brought, that was completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and that was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose, Middlebrooks wrote, denouncing what he called abusive litigation tactics.

In a scathing judgment, he said the case was for political gain and showed a continuing pattern of misuse of the courts by Mr Trump and his lawyers, undermining the rule of law and diverting resources. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it, he added.

Representatives for Trump and Habba did not immediately respond to an overnight request for comment from The Washington Post.

Along with former Secretary of State Clinton, Middlebrooks said 30 people and entities were unnecessarily hurt by the case in an effort to advance a political narrative. Among them were former FBI Director James B. Comey, the Democratic National Committee and Christopher Steele, a former British spy hired by an opposition research firm working for the Clinton campaign who compiled a now infamous dossier alleging ties between Trump and Russia.

Middlebrooks described the legal complaint as a hodgepodge of disconnected, often intangible events followed by an implausible conclusion. One example he cited was the alleged collusion between Comey and Clinton, a claim he said not only lacked substance but was categorically absurd given the impact of Comey’s announcements regarding the email investigation. of Clinton on his 2016 campaign.

The judge also said Trump’s lawsuit misrepresented former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s 2019 report by saying he exonerated him. Mueller said only that his team had not made a decision on collusion with the Russian government and had not found sufficient evidence to charge a member of the Trump campaign with criminal conspiracy.

The plaintiff consistently misrepresented and selected portions of public reports and documents to support a false factual account, Thursday’s judgment found. It happened too often to be accidental; its purpose was political, not legal.

Trump falsely claimed in his deposition that Carroll talked about enjoying the rape

The September dismissal was a victory for Clinton, who in April asked the judge to dismiss the case. David E. Kendall, an attorney for Clinton, released a one-sentence statement at the time, noting that the courts’ opinion meticulously and thoroughly devastates Trump’s allegations.

Trumps team had previously unsuccessfully filed a motion to remove Middlebrooks, who was appointed to the bench in 1997 by President Bill Clinton.

The status of the main investigations involving Donald Trump

The judgment also referenced Trump’s other lawsuits, saying they demonstrated a pattern of court abuse. Among them were legal complaints against Twitter, CNN, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Pulitzer Prize counsel for a 2018 prize awarded jointly to the Post and New York Times for coverage of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In a brief document filed Friday morning with Middlebrooks, Trump withdrew his lawsuit against James in Florida.

Plaintiff, PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, by and through his undersigned attorney and pursuant to Fed. A. Civil. P. 41(a)(1)(A)(i), voluntarily dismisses its claims in this action against the defendant, LETITIA JAMES, without prejudice, according to the document filed with the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

James has a $250 million lawsuit against Trump over a decade of allegedly fraudulent business practices.

Azi Paybarah contributed to this report.

