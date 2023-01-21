Politics
Xi Jinping calls for confidence and efforts to ensure a good start to a new journey
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a Spring Festival reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2023. /Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a Spring Festival reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2023. /Xinhua
According to the Chinese calendar and zodiac, 2022, the Year of the Tiger is coming to an end, and the Year of the Rabbit, an animal considered intelligent, agile, pure and kind in traditional Chinese culture, is fast approaching.
Over the past year, China has written a new chapter of socialist modernization, President Xi Jinping said during a speech at a reception in Beijing on Friday, two days before the Chinese New Year which falls on Sunday. January 22.
Noting that 2023 will be the first year for the full implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi said there will be hope and challenges.
“As long as we have firm confidence and tenacity and work hard, we will be able to get off to a good start for the new journey,” he said.
A new chapter is written
In 2022, the CPC held its 20th National Congress, stating that its central task is to make China a great modern socialist country in all respects and to push forward the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path. towards modernization.
China’s economy has maintained growth, with GDP growing 3% year-on-year in 2022 to 121.02 trillion yuan ($17.94 trillion), beating market expectations and outperforming many major economies such as Germany , according to the National Bureau of Statistics (BNS).
Over the past year, China has had a bumper harvest for the 19th consecutive year. The country’s grain production in 2022 amounted to about 686.53 billion kilograms, up 0.5 percent from 2021, according to the BNS.
In reviewing what has been achieved, Xi said at the Spring Festival meeting held at the Great Hall of the People on Friday that the past year has also seen generally stable jobs and prices. , guaranteed livelihoods, progress made in the work of consolidating the results of poverty reduction, technological breakthroughs and ecological improvement.
Regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, China has optimized relevant prevention and control measures in light of developments in early December. The country has now reported a drop in the number of fever patients and critical cases nationwide as the two peaks have passed, the Business Council’s joint COVID-19 prevention and control mechanism said. status over the weekend.
“With the commitment to put people and lives above everything else, we have constantly optimized the epidemic response in light of the development of the virus and the situation of epidemic prevention,” said Xi, noting that these efforts have safeguarded people’s life safety and health to the maximum, while minimizing the impact of COVID-19 on economic and social fields.
He also marked the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, adding that the initiative to guide relations across the Taiwan Strait has been maintained.
On the diplomatic front, China has advanced the diplomacy of major countries with Chinese characteristics, helping to inject stability into the unstable world, Xi said.
Strive to start the new journey well
When the 20th CPC National Congress ended on October 22, 2022, Xi said the CPC was fully confident and capable of creating new, even greater miracles on the new course of the new era.
Addressing the reception on Friday, he stressed that the new journey ahead will be long and filled with glories and dreams. “There are no shortcuts, and only actions matter.”
The glorious past was created through solid work, and only through solid work can a better future be created, Xi said.
He stressed the need to better coordinate the COVID-19 response and economic and social development, better coordinate development and security, deepen reform and opening up in all respects, comprehensively improve the economy. and to steadily raise the standard of living of the population.
The Chinese president began his speech by extending Spring Festival greetings to Chinese people of all ethnic groups, compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and overseas Chinese.
He also expressed the hope that all Chinese people, especially the young people, can forge ahead with bunnies-quick actions, and fully show their charm and abilities in their respective sectors in the coming Year of the Rabbit.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-01-20/Xi-extends-Spring-Festival-greetings-to-all-Chinese-1gKlr1QEff2/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping calls for confidence and efforts to ensure a good start to a new journey
- Robert Pattinson wears a skirt at Paris Fashion Week
- Jane Fonda Calls Bollywood Movie ‘RRR’ In Appreciation Post, Netizens React
- ShotSpotter Document Reveals Critical Human Role in Shooting Techniques
- Trump fined nearly $1 million in ‘revenge’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others
- Review: “RUSH!” proves that Mneskin is here to stay | Culture & Leisure
- Google is laying off 12,000 employees
- How Hollywood is focusing more on gun safety on set
- Robert Pattinson dons a skirt at the Dior Homme Fall 2023 show in Paris – WWD
- CW Investment Corporation receives notice of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange due to failure to maintain a minimum of 300 public shareholders on an ongoing basis
- Man carves Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bust with 156 gram gold in Surat, video goes viral
- Turkey’s Erdogan does not give in to Sweden’s NATO candidacy