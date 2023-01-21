Xi Jinping calls for confidence and efforts to ensure a good start to a new journey

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a Spring Festival reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2023. /Xinhua

According to the Chinese calendar and zodiac, 2022, the Year of the Tiger is coming to an end, and the Year of the Rabbit, an animal considered intelligent, agile, pure and kind in traditional Chinese culture, is fast approaching.

Over the past year, China has written a new chapter of socialist modernization, President Xi Jinping said during a speech at a reception in Beijing on Friday, two days before the Chinese New Year which falls on Sunday. January 22.

Noting that 2023 will be the first year for the full implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi said there will be hope and challenges.

“As long as we have firm confidence and tenacity and work hard, we will be able to get off to a good start for the new journey,” he said.

A new chapter is written

In 2022, the CPC held its 20th National Congress, stating that its central task is to make China a great modern socialist country in all respects and to push forward the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path. towards modernization.

China’s economy has maintained growth, with GDP growing 3% year-on-year in 2022 to 121.02 trillion yuan ($17.94 trillion), beating market expectations and outperforming many major economies such as Germany , according to the National Bureau of Statistics (BNS).

Over the past year, China has had a bumper harvest for the 19th consecutive year. The country’s grain production in 2022 amounted to about 686.53 billion kilograms, up 0.5 percent from 2021, according to the BNS.

In reviewing what has been achieved, Xi said at the Spring Festival meeting held at the Great Hall of the People on Friday that the past year has also seen generally stable jobs and prices. , guaranteed livelihoods, progress made in the work of consolidating the results of poverty reduction, technological breakthroughs and ecological improvement.

Regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, China has optimized relevant prevention and control measures in light of developments in early December. The country has now reported a drop in the number of fever patients and critical cases nationwide as the two peaks have passed, the Business Council’s joint COVID-19 prevention and control mechanism said. status over the weekend.

“With the commitment to put people and lives above everything else, we have constantly optimized the epidemic response in light of the development of the virus and the situation of epidemic prevention,” said Xi, noting that these efforts have safeguarded people’s life safety and health to the maximum, while minimizing the impact of COVID-19 on economic and social fields.

He also marked the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, adding that the initiative to guide relations across the Taiwan Strait has been maintained.

On the diplomatic front, China has advanced the diplomacy of major countries with Chinese characteristics, helping to inject stability into the unstable world, Xi said.