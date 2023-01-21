Donald Trump stifles the religious right





There was a time in American life when it was considered bad manners to talk about politics or religion at the dinner table. There were good reasons why these topics tend to upset and anger people and it’s always hard to digest. But I doubt it’s something that’s ever been practiced much because when people aren’t chatting or talking about work, politics and religion are the most likely topics, whether we like it or not. Yet I don’t think the fusion of religion into partisan politics has ever been as thorough as it has been for the past 40 or so years. Of course, you can go back in history and see many examples of politically influential religious leaders, from Cotton Mather to Brigham Young to Martin Luther King Jr. And various religious movements have been deeply involved in social reform since time immemorial. But the emergence of the Christian Right under the auspices of organizations like the Moral Majority led by the Reverend Jerry Fallwell and Pat Robertson’s Christian Coalition was explicitly formed as a faction of the Republican Party with the goal of electing leaders who would carry out their political program. . It was unusual and it was a resounding success.

Ironically, the first evangelical president was a Democrat. Jimmy Carter wore his religion on his sleeve, not that it did him any good with the burgeoning conservative evangelical political movement. In 1980, when Carter ran for re-election, two-thirds of white evangelicals voted for Ronald Reagan, the twice-married, churchless morning idol. It was clear even then that the Christian right was very serious about enshrining its socially conservative beliefs in law and was not fussy about how it achieved this. Until then, religion had operated more or less outside of the ugly sausage making of politics and government, and then the Christian right plunged in headlong. This movement has become one of the most, if not the most dominant, political movements of our time. He completely co-opted the GOP, forcing their agenda as a requirement for office and ensuring their demands cannot be ignored. Within decades, they managed to get a religious right majority on the Supreme Court and even actively lobbied to influence the justices.

Throughout this era, Democrats have spent enormous amounts of money and energy trying to win this group over to their side, believing that since they adhere to the teachings of Jesus Christ, they must consider the altruistic ethics of progressivism as a strong component of their beliefs. But for forty years they were rudely rebuffed, just like Jimmy Carter was.

For a while there was what I like to call a religious industrial complex whose mission was to berate the Democrats for this failure and inform them that all they had to do was embrace social conservatism and that they would win every election. They didn’t say so, of course. They talked a lot about “awareness” and advised their politicians to look for “common ground”. And abortion has always been at the center of it all. In 2004, columnist Melinda Henneberger wrote:

“The Democrats stand to lose the Catholic vote in November and John Kerry may well lose the election as a result. This is abortion, silly. And ‘choice’, don’t get me wrong, kills the Democratic Party.”

In fact, the Christian right has been killing religion in America, slowly bleeding it out for some time, though few seemed to notice.

As FiveThirtyEight pointed out a few years ago, during this period of conservative Christian rule, the country became much less religious and studies have shown that this is mainly due to public distaste for the fusion of religious social conservatism with the Politics. And nothing exposed the moral bankruptcy of the Christian right more than its ecstatic embrace of the lying libertine Donald Trump. They have been among his staunchest admirers, representing the GOP’s largest support bloc. But a 2021 survey of 1,000 American adults found that half of Americans think evangelical leaders’ support for Trump hurts the church’s credibility and 25% say the church’s support for Trump embittered them to participate in religion. They may have won a few battles, but they are losing the war.

The New York Times reported this week that some conservative evangelical leaders are becoming wary of backing Trump in 2024. Big Trump supporter Pastor Robert Jeffress appeared publicly with former Vice President Mike Pence last week, prompting Trump to attack. He appeared with commentator David Brody on the Christian Broadcasting Network and said such behavior is disloyal after all he has done for them. And he blamed them for the GOP’s 2022 midterm losses, suggesting that once they got what they wanted, they didn’t bother to show up.

It hasn’t gone down well with some of the leaders who clearly think they can do better with a new face like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or perhaps former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Ohio evangelical activist Bob Vander Plaats complained, “You’re not going to gain ground by throwing the most loyal base under the bus and shifting blame.” The only Christian right leader The Times has cited as agreeing with Trump is veteran and longtime political operative Ralph Reed, founder of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, who thinks Trump is correct that the Republicans did not take offense and attack the Democrats as an abortion. extremists and that until they do, they will be in trouble on this issue and in trouble at the ballot box.

I won’t be surprised if they all end up in the fold one way or another. The Times notes that after Trump slammed Jeffers for meeting Pence, the pastor went out of his way to smooth out those ruffled orange feathers. He explained that if he had previously indicated that he would remain neutral, it was only because Trump had not asked for his endorsement, which he planned to give because he “will most likely be the nominee of 2024. “. He knows his flock and realized that they wouldn’t like anyone saying their favorite president.

But that won’t stop the rest of what promises to be a crowded GOP primary field from trying to wrest them out of its clutches. They will do whatever they can to make the only argument that will get them to the polls: they need to confirm that conservative Christians are under siege from everyone else in the country, all of whom are trying to destroy everything they care about. Republicans for the past 40 years have basically run on that message, and voters on the religious right have voted along with their leaders all that time. But no one has done it like Trump. He spoke their language of grievance and resentment in a way that sent a tingle up their legs and they fell in love. There’s no evidence they’re willing to give it up for a boring mainstream politician. They finally got what they wanted: a bad boy.

