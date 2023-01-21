Trump is the big favorite in the 2024 GOP primary: poll





Former President Trump is the clear favorite to win the 2024 Republican presidential nod, despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) inflated national profile, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey published exclusively on The Hill.

In a hypothetical eight-vote primary, 48% of Republican voters said they would support Trump for the nod, while 28% would back DeSantis. While this is good news for Trump, DeSantis has seen his support rise 3 points since last month.

No other potential candidate managed to secure double-digit support in the poll. Former Vice President Mike Pence came in third place with 7%, while Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tied for fourth with just 3% support.

The poll is the latest sign that Trump has managed to hold on to a loyal plurality of GOP voters, even amid questions about his continued influence in the party and whether it’s time for Republicans to move on to a new generation of leaders.

But DeSantis remains a force to be reckoned with. In a hypothetical Republican field that doesn’t include Trump, DeSantis is the clear frontrunner, garnering the support of 49% of GOP voters. In this scenario, Pence lags far behind, with just 14% support.

Even in a hypothetical face-off between Trump and DeSantis, the former president still holds the lead. According to the poll, 55% of Republican voters said they would support Trump, compared to 45% who said they would support DeSantis.

Granted, DeSantis was just sworn in for his second term as governor of Florida earlier this month and hasn’t made a final decision on a 2024 presidential bid. Trump remains the only candidate in the race at this time. .

Trump also has the advantage of having served four years in the White House, in addition to his longtime celebrity status. He has nearly universal name recognition, while DeSantis has only emerged on the national scene in recent years.

Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, said while Trump may have the edge right now, he’s largely maximized his growth potential. DeSantis, meanwhile, has shown he has the potential to expand his support base.

“Trump has gotten a little bit stronger, but Ron DeSantis also continues to get stronger,” Penn said. “Trump is in the lead but already has all the votes he can get – DeSantis is the potential nominee.”

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll was conducted Jan. 18-19 and polled 2,050 registered voters. This is a collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.

The survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.

