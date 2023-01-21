PHR Stunting Prevention Program with Kampar Regency Government Praised by President Jokowi





Stunting rate in Kampar has dropped drastically thanks to the PHR prevention program and the Regency Government REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, PEKANBARU — PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan (PHR) continues to try to reduce the number of stunted children or growth retardation in the province of Riau. Collaboration PHR Rokan Work Area (WK) and Kampar Regency Government recently received praise from Indonesian President Joko Widodo for successfully reducing the rate of stunting in the region. Program stunting prevention PHR WK Rokan in Kampar has shown very satisfactory results. “Kampar was able to reduce stunting from 27 to around 8%. This is also a very drastic reduction,” President Jokowi said, opening the National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) of Regional Leaders and Regional Leadership Communication Forums (FKPD) across Indonesia in 2023. . , at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC), Sentul, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Tuesday (01/17). President Jokowi appreciates the stunting prevention program in Kampar. Although they have yet to use a digital app platform, Kampar’s business fostering model has significantly reduced stunting rates. The problem of stunting is a serious concern for the government given that Indonesia will experience a peak in demographic bonus in 2030-2035. Stunting prevention programs need to be improved to create quality young people who can compete in the future. PHR started a stunting prevention program after the transfer of management from WK Rokan in August 2021. Besides Kampar, the stunting prevention program is also implemented in Siak, Bengkalis, Rokan Hilir and Pekanbaru. This activity is part of PHR’s Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility (TJSL) programs in the healthcare sector. In this case, PHR is working with the Planned Parenthood Association of Indonesia (PKBI) Riau as an implementing partner. “Through 2023, PHR and PKBI Riau have intervened in 70 Posyandu in five districts/towns of Riau,” said PKBI Riau Executive Director Anthony Adiputra. Specifically for Kampar Regency, PHR and PKBI Riau conducted stunting prevention interventions in three villages, namely Pancuran Gading Village, Gading Sari Village and Kota Garo Village. Activities that have been carried out include the provision of supplementary food to children under two years old or under five years old and pregnant women suffering from chronic energy deficiency. “A food supplement for stunted babies is done for 6 months and for pregnant women during pregnancy,” Anthony said. In addition to providing supplementary food, PHR and PKBI Riau are actively carrying out stunting prevention education activities involving Posyandu cadres, village midwives and the PKK. A stunting prevention campaign was also carried out in several schools in Kampar. “Since this program was set up, at least 2,183 people have been educated,” he concluded. PHR also distributed anthropometric tools including weight measuring devices and height measuring devices for Posyandu. “This program also provides executive training, one of which is to improve measurement skills,” Anthony said. The PHR stunting prevention program is in line with government programs contained in the National/Regional Medium Term Development Plan 2019-2024 (RPJMN/RPJMD). This program also supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This program was also appreciated by the Governor of Riau Syamsuar for the real contribution of PHR to the prevention of stunting in Riau. Apart from this, he also received an award from the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN) in mid-June 2022.

