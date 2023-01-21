Modi government to counter biased media narratives | Latest India News

The Narendra Modi government is undeterred by the regurgitation of the 2002 Gujarat riots by British public broadcaster BBC and believes that more such political jobs are in the works to personally target India and the Prime Minister as New Delhi prepares to host the G-20 and SCO summits this year and QUAD summit in January 2024.

While Foreign Minister S Jaishankar made it clear to the United States last September that India’s reputation will not be decided by a newspaper in New York or even Washington, the Modi government should rise to the challenge of what they call the white left liberal force multipliers. in the run-up to the 2024 general election. The party and government believe that the left-liberal Anglo-Saxon media will try to create more political controversy to support a perceived weak political opposition to Prime Minister Modi and want a loose regime in India in 2024 which does not show them the mirror.

India’s old-school political elite as well as the Western media believed that Prime Minister Modis’ victory in 2014 was a fluke and therefore gave their full support to the purchase and demonetization of Rafale fighters in the election. of 2019, but lost again. This time, the Anglo-Saxons will be out in force to ensure that PM Modi does not come to power a third time. We believe that with the resident left-liberal ecosystem in India, they will throw mud on the government and the party to discredit them as the polls approach. The BBC documentary was the first installment in what will be a blockbuster job series aimed at undermining India ahead of the G-20 and the 2024 elections, a senior government and party official has said.

While British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shunned BBC documentary shot by Pakistani-born British MP in Parliament, Modi government knows Britain still suffers from delusion of global player and is interfering in the Indian subcontinent as a legatee. of the Imperial Raj. Support for Sikh separatist groups in the UK by the British deep state is common knowledge in Indian national security circles. And India has not forgotten the role played by the British in the takeover of the Taliban in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, by throwing the rights of Afghan minorities, in particular women, under the bus.

That the BBC used former Foreign Secretary Jack Straw to rake in the Gujarat riots issue comes as no surprise, as the former diplomat represented Blackburn, which has one of the UK’s largest Muslim populations. Kingdom, a large portion of them being from Mirpur. in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. This is the same Jack Straw who tried to establish himself as a peacemaker after India nearly went to war with Pakistan following the attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists on Parliament in 2001 and the horrific massacre of women and children by the Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists at Kaluchak Army Camp in Jammu in May 2002. Although innocent people were flayed alive by the Pakistani terrorists at the camp of Kaluchak, Straw, acting like an American chorus, preached diplomacy and dialogue in India without putting then-Pakistani military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the dock and declaring the Islamic Republic a terrorist state.

The western liberal left’s angst against the new India is that it does not take unsolicited advice from a third country, whether on war in Ukraine or dialogue with Pakistan or Covid vaccines or China . For Modi, India comes first, a Union Cabinet minister has said.