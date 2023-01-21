Trump tells GOP to quit Medicare, Social Security scraps debt ceiling fight





Donald Trump has told the GOP to leave Medicare and Social Security cuts in the debt ceiling negotiations. The United States hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, and the GOP is negotiating how to raise it ahead of a default later this year. Some Republican lawmakers have discussed cutting fee programs in exchange for an increase in the limit. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

The US just hit the debt limit and now Republicans are gearing up for negotiations with President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats over whether or not to stop the country from defaulting on its spending obligations. .

But former President Donald Trump is warning the GOP to exclude social spending programs.

On Friday, Politico first reported that Trump told Republican lawmakers in a video message that when negotiating terms to raise the debt ceiling, they should not include cuts to benefits like Social Security and health insurance.

Raising the debt ceiling means increasing the legal amount of money the federal government can borrow to continue paying for programs already mandated by Congress, essentially allowing the United States to continue paying its bills. While Republicans have raised the limit three times under Trump, they’re now using it as a bargaining chip to secure spending cuts on Biden’s priorities, but Trump doesn’t want severance programs to be one of those negotiations.

“Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security,” Trump said in the video.

“Reduce waste, fraud and abuse wherever we can find it and there’s plenty of it, there’s plenty of it,” he continued. “But don’t cut the benefits our seniors have worked and paid for all their lives. Save Social Security, don’t destroy it.”

Trump had distanced the GOP from hacking Medicare and Social Security during his presidency, which former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan lamented.

“He and I fought all the time about Medicare and entitlement reform,” Ryan said of Trump in April. “It became clear to me that there was no way he wanted to accept this.”

However, ahead of Trump’s 2020 run, the former president has agreed to drop a payroll tax that helps fund Social Security. If Trump had been re-elected and succeeded in permanently eliminating this tax, Social Security would have been solvent by 2023.

Trump’s view is in direct opposition to what some Republican lawmakers have already expressed. GOP Rep. Michael Waltz, for example, told Fox News last week that “if we really want to talk about debt and spending, that’s the rights agenda.” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain criticized the comments on Twitter, saying “it couldn’t be clearer” that the GOP is trying to cut Medicare and Social Security.

Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) January 9, 2023

Republicans and Democrats have fought over Medicare and Social Security for years, with Republicans regularly seeking to cut benefits for both programs. The GOP has been vague in publicly disclosing what kind of spending it wants to cut, but the Republican Review Committee’s 2023 budget proposal made it clear that the party is considering cutting entitlement programs. For example, Republicans have proposed converting Medicaid and Affordable Care Act grants to block grants, which would cut spending by $3.6 trillion over 10 years.

This is not a new partisan fight, and advocates for seniors often point to the fact that Congress has never failed to raise the debt ceiling and pay Social Security benefits on time. But this year’s historically charged House Speaker election, in which Rep. Kevin McCarthy made concessions to the far right of the House in order to secure his seat, signals that this year’s deliberations could be exceptionally tight.

Republicans are stepping up pressure on rights spending pressure, but Trump’s warning comes as those programs remain nearly universally popular. In a 2020 AARP poll of 1,441 adults from all political backgrounds, 96% of respondents said Social Security was either the most important government program or an important program compared to other government programs.

Regardless of how negotiations unfold, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Republicans that it was vital that they reach an agreement. The United States officially hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, when ‘extraordinary measures’ to keep the government above its bills were put in place, but those measures are expected to run out at some point this summer.

If that happens and Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling before then, it could be catastrophic. As Insider previously reported, sending the US into default would be unprecedented and could lead to a global financial crisis and a sudden, deep recession.

Democrats and Biden continue to argue that raising the debt ceiling has always been bipartisan, and there’s no reason it shouldn’t continue.

“Not raising the debt ceiling will not reduce our debt, but it will destroy the economy if it results in a default,” Rep. Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia, said in a statement to Insider. “Unfortunately, many Republicans seem determined to find out how catastrophic a default would be through experience.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-gop-leave-medicare-social-security-cuts-from-debt-ceiling-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos