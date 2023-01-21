Turkey cancels Swedish minister’s visit due to planned protest





Turkey summoned Swedish ambassador to condemn protest, second time in just over a week the ambassador has been summoned

Turkey has canceled a visit by Sweden’s defense minister due to a planned anti-Turkish protest in Stockholm, the country announced on Saturday. “At this point, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson’s visit to Turkey on January 27 has lost its significance and meaning, so we have canceled the visit,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, according to AFP. The minister’s visit was planned to overcome Ankara’s objections to Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance. Turkey has opposed the country’s joining the alliance – with Ankara having to consent to Sweden and Finland joining – and angered by the permission given to a right-wing extremist to demonstrate later Saturday in front of the Turkish embassy in Sweden. Capital city. Ankara says any progress depends on Swedish moves to expel people it accuses of terrorism or playing a role in the 2016 coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Rasmus Paludan – a Danish-Swedish politician whose anti-Islamist actions sparked riots across Sweden last year – expressed his intention to “burn the Koran”, Islam’s holy book, during his demonstration. On Friday, Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador to “condemn this provocative action which is clearly a hate crime – in the strongest terms”, a diplomatic source said. AFP reported. It would be the second time in just over a week that Sweden’s ambassador to Turkey has been summoned.

