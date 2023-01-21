Easy to blame China for deadly riots at Morowali nickel factory

Kornelius Purba (The Jakarta post) Jakarta ●

The negative public reaction, at least on social media platforms, to the deadly riots that took place on Saturday at China’s PT Nickel Gunbuster Industry (GNI) nickel factory in Morowali, Central Sulawesi, is a reminder of how relationships are sensitive and fragile. between Indonesia and China at the local level.

Many people here have blamed the Chinese company for its refusal to respond to Indonesian workers’ demands, but we have heard little of the company’s version of the situation except in an official press release. Union leaders were quick to scapegoat the company as if the workers were always right and therefore all their aspirations should be heard and met.

Union activists must remember that while Indonesian workers are to be protected, they are not the only element of the economy. The company also deserves to be protected by law.

Local governments in Central Sulawesi chose to play it safe by blaming unidentified people for instigating the workers’ protest in Morowali. Everyone seems to be running away from their responsibilities and blaming the mining company.

The nickel smelter belongs to the Chinese company Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry. An Indonesian worker and a Chinese worker were killed in the riots which involved workers from both sides and security guards. The company said in a written statement on Monday that it was working with police to investigate the incident.

GNI started operating the smelter at the end of 2021 with an annual production of 1.8 million tonnes per year. The total investment is approximately 2.7 billion US dollars. It employs around 11,000 Indonesian workers and 1,300 Chinese nationals.

The Chinese Embassy condemned the violence. “We, like the Indonesian government, condemn this despicable incident, in which the violent break-in at the industrial park resulted in casualties among Chinese and Indonesian personnel and damage to park facilities,” the official said. Embassy in a statement.

If there is one lesson that Indonesia and China can learn from this tragedy, it is that the government should no longer focus on the profits of Chinese investments, while the Chinese people should pay more attention to to be able to see the problems from the point of view of the local population or culture.

China is the world’s second largest economy, but mentally and culturally it retains the mindset of a developing country. The country is the most important trading partner of almost every nation in the world, including the United States, the European Union, and ASEAN. The Chinese government and companies, however, are still learning the ropes to become a global player.

For Indonesia, the Morowali tragedy should serve as an example to educate the public about China because, like it or not, there is a strong suspicion and distrust towards China, regardless of its good intentions. It’s not an easy task, but Indonesia will be the big loser if China stops investing just because we fail to readjust our perception and attitude towards China.

For China, Indonesia, regardless of its importance and strategy in the global landscape, is only a part of China’s overall strategy. A few years ago some Indonesians were angry with me when I wrote in a column that China was much more important to Indonesia than the other way around.

The fact is that distrust, even antipathy towards China is still present among many Indonesians. Often the attitude has no reason other than suspicion or even hatred.

After the failed coup blamed on the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI) in 1965, Indonesia severed diplomatic ties with China, accusing Beijing of involvement in the putsch. The relationship was restored 25 years later, on August 8, 1990, after Premier Li Peng assured President Soeharto that China would not interfere in Indonesia’s internal affairs.

In the case of China’s massive investment in the nickel industry and other sectors in Indonesia, public mistrust has been high from the start. But the government has always tried to minimize this phenomenon. He chose to overstate the big impacts of the investment on Indonesia’s economy, particularly the country’s vision of becoming the key player in the world’s production of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

The Morowali tragedy is probably only the tip of the iceberg because, from the start, there were people who thought that investment in the nickel industry was part of China’s attempt to control the nickel industry. Indonesian economy and that government submission was in the interests of economic growth.

These folks don’t realize, let alone care, that processing and smelting nickel not only requires huge investment and advanced technology, but also market certainty.

In social media, such accusations come from prominent academics, including economists. They say tens of thousands of Chinese are invading Indonesia, including Morowali, and grabbing the jobs of the local workforce.

Unfortunately, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and his ministers have tended to downplay the negative sentiment and instead focus on efforts to strengthen government-to-government relations. Everyone knows that the personal bond between President Jokowi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is strong today.

While at the elite level the ties between the two countries are excellent, this is not the case in people-to-people relations, as evidenced by the public responses to the Morowali riots.

I am afraid that the incident was not caused solely by a misunderstanding between Indonesian and Chinese workers or management. Both governments must have a strong political will to find the root causes of the riots. The solution does not only depend on the police or security apparatus, but also on mutual trust at the base.

Cabinet members, including Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security Mahfud MD, Minister of Labor Ida Fauziyah and Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, pledged to take all the measures necessary to prevent such incidents from recurring.

It is very easy to blame the Chinese company for the deadly riots. We Indonesians tend to forget that we too can be part of the problem.

We must ensure that no further violence erupts again in Morowali and elsewhere in the country, to the benefit of Indonesia and China, and all related parties.

The author is editor-in-chief at Jakarta Post.



