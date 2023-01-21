Opinion: Budget 2023 – What to expect from PM Modi

Given that this is his last major spending opportunity ahead of next year’s general election, it won’t be unreasonable to expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sprinkle the government’s February 1 budget with a dose of populism. This is all the more true as Rahul Gandhi, his main political opponent, is engaged in a grueling trek of several months, walking from the edge of the Indian Ocean in the south to Kashmir in the northern region of the Himalayas, trying to stir up passion around everyday issues. such as unemployment and inflation.

Yet the budget could at best pander to the middle class with a few cosmetic tweaks with income tax brackets. I would be surprised if the administration suddenly decides to push mass consumption by diluting its single-minded dedication to investment. An expansion of the welfare state – better old-age security and higher maternity benefits, for example – is equally unlikely, although it will help Prime Minister Modi counter Gandhi’s accusation that his government only works for a few rich tycoons, like Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, two of the richest people in the world.

The global economy is slowing down. The US Federal Reserve is determined to squeeze inflation. China’s aggressive reopening should put some pressure on commodity prices. And Japan seems to be losing control of its hyper-accommodative monetary policy. In this context, India will be reluctant to make costly commitments. Even with a bumper fiscal harvest — thanks to faster-than-expected domestic inflation — the federal government will roughly meet its budget deficit target of 6.4% of gross domestic product for the fiscal year ending March 31.

Add to that state-level resource shortages, chronic power utility losses, an expected current account gap of more than 3% of GDP, and persistent core inflation of 6% – India’s macroeconomic imbalance is already among the worst of the major economies. . The good news so far has been strong post-Covid-19 growth. It’s slowing down now, partly because export demand is starting to falter and partly because Mumbai’s central bank has also had to raise interest rates. A focus on stability can serve India better than a desperate priming of fiscal pumps.

Prime Minister Modi’s main economic agenda is to promote India as a rival manufacturing destination to China. He sought to achieve this by encouraging spending by private factories and allocating more state resources to infrastructure, especially railroads and roads. Banks increased credit and manufacturers of capital goods created new business. Their order book in September was 3.8 times sales, compared to 2.9 times in March 2019, according to Crisil, a subsidiary of S&P Global Inc. These companies expect New Delhi to stay the course. by channeling more taxpayers’ money into what is widely believed. be the start of a long investment cycle with global repercussions: India’s steel demand, which has already surpassed that of the United States, is expected to grow the fastest in 2023 among major economies.

Sustaining the construction boom will require funds. This month the government halted a pandemic-era free food scheme for 800 million Indians. Hopefully, it could also save money on fertilizer subsidies, which surged after the war in Ukraine, causing international prices to spike. Cuts like these will be passed on to investors through a five-year, $24 billion program of production-linked incentives for makers of everything from semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries to textiles and possibly even toys. A supply chain for Apple Inc. products is taking hold, with more suppliers to the Cupertino, Calif.-based giant getting permission from India to set up shop.

However, uncertain global demand and sluggish domestic consumption could dampen private investment. The Indian government’s own capital expenditure will have to do the heavy lifting. A repeat of the 63% jump between April and November would be difficult to finance without leasing existing public assets to private actors to raise funds. The problem is that the same greedy billionaires Gandhi complains about in his speeches for their perceived closeness to government are also likely to be the most eager to invest in roads, stations and airports. Modi managed to sell the loss-making Air India group 15 months ago to Mumbai’s Tata group. It was timely. The political space for privatization could shrink as elections approach.

Overall, New Delhi’s spreadsheets are expected to show a half-percentage-point reduction in the projected annual deficit for the year beginning April 1. This will still leave annual government borrowing at a much higher level than before the pandemic. But at least the ratings companies can call the pledge “expected fiscal consolidation” and leave the sovereign rating unchanged at the bottom rung of the investment grade rankings. Whether there is real pressure from bond and currency markets to meet the deficit reduction target will only become clear as the year progresses.

So far, the markets have not paid much attention to a slow shift towards more populist policies. In some states where opposition parties, including Gandhi’s Congress, recently won elections, they have reintroduced a former defined-benefit pension scheme for local government employees. It is a dangerous trend. Forgoing 20 years of progress to have workers contribute to their old age security and returning to guaranteeing half of their last salary will create a burden for future taxpayers. Perversely, it will also lead to less targeted social finance at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid. Even if Modi ignores this challenge, Gandhi could retaliate by renewing his 2019 promise of a basic income for the poorest 50 million families at a time when the unemployment rate in cities is still high at 10%.

Expect a fairly cautious budget on February 1, but don’t rule out the risk of a slippage during the year if political pressures intensify as growth recedes.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)