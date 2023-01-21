Dominic Raab defends Rishi Sunaks’ inadvertent seatbelt error after latest fine

R Ishi Sunak is not considering his job after being fined for failing to wear his seatbelt in a moving car, the deputy prime minister said.

Dominic Raab said that by admitting he had made an inadvertent mistake, the Prime Minister had not upended his promise of a premiership of integrity.

Mr Sunak has come under fire after being fined by police for a second time, with critics accusing him of showing the same disregard for the rules as his No 10 predecessor Boris Johnson.

Lancashire Constabulary announced on Friday they were fining the Prime Minister after he was spotted not wearing his seatbelt in an Instagram video filmed to promote leveling funding during a visit to Lancashire a day earlier .

Downing Street said Mr Sunak fully accepts it was a mistake and has apologized and will of course pay the fine.

Read more

Deputy Prime Minister Mr Raab told Sky News on Saturday: Of course this should not have happened.

But I think with these things what people expect the most is for the individual involved, whoever it is, to raise their hand, to be honest about it, to accept the error, to pay the fine.

And I think, look, given the circumstances, I don’t think that’s something that would result in his resignation.

Asked about Labors’ claim that the episode made the Prime Minister a laughing stock, Mr Raab said: I think you have someone doing a very busy job like a lot of people, so it’s not no excuse for inadvertently making a mistake. He raised his hand, he apologized.

The Justice Secretary, who himself is being investigated over allegations of bullying, said it was perfectly appropriate for police to look into the seatbelt blunder, adding: We would not guess the role of the police in this area.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner has accused Mr Sunak of showing poor judgment after receiving his second fixed penalty notice in less than a year.

He had previously paid one as chancellor, alongside Mr Johnson, amid party scandal for attending an anti-lockdown rally to mark the birthdays of then prime ministers.

Mr Sunak is the second prime minister in history, after Mr Johnson, to be hit with a police fine while in the top job.

Ms Rayner told BBC Breakfast: The fact that he has received two fixed sanction notices in nine months, I think, shows poor judgment on his part, particularly as Chancellor and then as Prime Minister. And I think he should take this opportunity to emphasize that safety is important in vehicles.

Lancashire Police have not disclosed how much Mr Sunak has been fined, but fixed penalty notices for seatbelt offenses are usually 100, rising to 500 if translated into justice.

Lancashire Police said: You are aware that a video has circulated on social media showing an individual not wearing a seatbelt while being a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.

After looking into the case, we today handed a conditional offer of a fixed fine to a 42-year-old man from London.

A notice of fixed penalty is a sanction for breaking the law, which allows the beneficiary to pay a fixed sum of money to avoid going to court.

A Labor spokesman said: The hapless Rishi Sunaks’ upgrade photo op blew up in his face and turned him into a laughing stock.

He started the week hoping people would be grateful for a partial refund of the money taken from them for 13 years from the Tories. But instead, he received a belligerent party and yet another fine from the police.

Deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats Daisy Cooper said: Rishi Sunak has shown the same disregard for the rules as Boris Johnson and now becomes the second prime minister to be fined by police.

From the party door to the seatbelt door, these Tory politicians just take the British people for fools.

As they continue to behave as if it’s one rule for them and another for everyone else, this fine serves as a reminder that the Tories are finally getting their reward.

The fine capped a difficult week for Mr Sunak, who was criticized for using a jet for a series of domestic trips and was accused of allocating leveling funds in an attempt to build support for Tory seats from South.

He is also facing calls to sack Nadhim Zahawi as Conservative Party chairman after reporting he had paid a fine to HMRC as part of a multi-million pound tax settlement.

In his maiden speech outside Downing Street, Mr Sunak pledged integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels, after Mr Johnson was expelled following a series of scandals.

But the last inhabitant of No 10 has been plagued with its own series of controversies since day one, criticism for reinstating Suella Braverman as Home Secretary just six days after she was forced to resign over a breach of security, to the ongoing investigation into the intimidation in Mr. Rabb.