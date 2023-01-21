Dodgy BBC documentary on PM Modi serves a crucial purpose by showing us an unflattering mirror

It is not surprising that the BBC is again at the height of its old misdeeds. The only takeaway from the controversy over the BBC’s malign Prime Minister Narendra Modi hitjob is its amplification by a section of Indian media and civil society and the predictable reaction of the great old party who gave up on fighting Modi politically and hoped that exogenous factors would do what he was unable to remove Modi from power.

The BBC, for reasons better known to the broadcaster, has decided not to screen the documentary in India, part of which aired on Tuesday and its excerpts picked up by various social media handles. Wednesday, the BBC removed the documentary from YouTube where it was apparently uploaded by others. A report in The Hindu quotes the BBC, saying the documentary on YouTube was not uploaded by the BBC. As is common practice, we are following procedure to remove illegal downloads of any BBC content.

In a tweet, the official Congress party handle called the BBC loose. He is apparently disappointed to be denied the opportunity to amplify the malevolent propaganda of a foreign entity from a country that once colonized us. It reflects the frustration of a party that is beset by losses and unsure how to meet Modi’s challenge.

Congress says he was at the forefront of the nationalist movement. It is a sad reality of the current state of Congress led by a confused leader-cum-discounted philosopher that it does not understand the first lesson of politics in a post-colonial society. Pursuing Modi with a British government-funded propaganda piece is political suicide. This gives the BJP a juicy weapon to launch a counterattack against Congress.

Congress’ stance on the whole controversy also reflects little respect for India’s judiciary, which after years of thorough investigation exonerated Modi, then chief minister of Gujarat. Modi emerged stronger from the political and legal trial over the Gujarat riots. Hoping now that a dodgy documentary that relies on a hitherto unknown secret report from the UK Foreign Office will get the job done indicates deep desperation in Congress.

The amplification of this imposture by certain political actors in civil society and the Indian media shows how the British colonial project came into being. There were enough loopholes for the British to exploit loopholes that unfortunately exist even 75 years after independence.

Regarding the BBCformer diplomat then Minister of Foreign Affairs Kanwal Sibal in a tweet On Thursday he said he was aware of the misdeeds of the British mission. Sibal said he was told by an EU envoy that the British mission sent its diplomat to Gujarat and circulated a highly biased report to EU envoys in Delhi. Sibal tweeted that he warned missions in Delhi not to interfere in our internal affairs.

Sibal called the British government’s secret report into the Gujarat riots absurd, wondering how a foreign government can carry out a secret investigation in another country? Did they send people undercover? How did such an on-site investigation take place without the knowledge of the Indian government?

Modi was exonerated in 2021 by the Supreme Court following a long-running investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) mandated by the highest court. Another petition questioning the verdict was rejected last yearr, and the Supreme Court, while dismissing the motion as motivated by ulterior motives, declared that all persons implicated in such abuse of process must be in the dock.

The BBC documentary, which India’s Foreign Office dismissed as reflecting a colonial mindset and a piece of propaganda designed to push a particular discredited narrative, pivots on comments by the then British Foreign Secretary, Jack Straw, in Tony Blair’s government, who apparently set up the Clandestine Inquiry.

This is the same Jack Straw who invoked WMD evidence to justify a war on Iraq and accused of spreading lies by his own countrymen. It’s the same Jack Straw who journalists attacked for exposing his lies. This is the same Jack Straw who was involved in the Chilcot Report.

So we have a so-called documentary created by a foreign entity based on the findings of a certified liar who suffers from an imperialist delusion, and a section of Indians are cheering the revelations because these are casting unverified slander about a politician they love to hate.

It would have been easier to simply reject the BBC documentary with the contempt it deserves, but we can’t because in an ironic way it shows our main weakness as a nation. Interventionist forces will always find fertile ground to exploit and pose a challenge to India’s integrity.

