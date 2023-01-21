Sweden braces for tense anti-Turkey protests amid NATO ‘terrorists’





Sweden is bracing for protests on Saturday that could complicate its efforts to persuade Turkey to approve its NATO membership.

A Danish far-right activist has received police permission to stage a protest outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, where he intends to burn the Quran, Islam’s holy book. Meanwhile, pro-Turkish and pro-Kurdish groups are planning protests in the Swedish capital. Turkey has so far refused to endorse offers from Sweden and Finland to join NATO, which must be approved by all member states. Turkey says Sweden in particular must crack down on Kurdish and other groups that Ankara considers terrorists. Sweden assured Turkey that it would not allow any terrorist groups on Swedish soil. But pro-Kurdish and anti-NATO groups have complicated matters for the Swedish government by staging anti-Turkish protests that have infuriated the Turkish government, including an effigy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that was briefly hung outside the hotel in city ​​of Stockholm last week. >> ‘We have humbled ourselves’: Sweden’s NATO bid faces continued resistance from Turkey Tensions could rise further on Saturday when anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan plans to burn a Koran outside the Turkish embassy. Paludan, who also holds Swedish citizenship, has previously staged similar protests in Denmark and Sweden, some of which have sparked violent counter-protests. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrm told TT news agency on Friday that Sweden respects freedom of expression. He did not want to speculate on how Paludan’s protest, which was authorized by the police, would affect Sweden’s NATO bid, while noting that anything that unnecessarily prolongs the process is of course something something we take very seriously. A group calling itself the Swedish Solidarity Committee for Rojava, which claimed to be behind the effigy, is also planning a protest against Erdogan and Sweden’s NATO membership on Saturday, TT reported. Meanwhile, pro-Turkey activists are expected to gather for a separate protest near the Turkish Embassy. Sweden and Finland abandoned decades of non-alignment and applied to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine. Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO countries that have not yet approved their membership. (AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230120-sweden-readies-for-tense-anti-turkey-protests-amid-nato-terrorists-row The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos