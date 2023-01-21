PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in ministries on January 20





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in ministries and organizations on January 20.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will distribute appointment letters at 10:30 a.m. via video conference and also address those appointees on occasion. The Rozgar Mela is a step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s commitment to give the highest priority to job creation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in the creation of additional jobs and provide meaningful opportunities for young people for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various posts or positions under the Government of India like junior engineers, loco drivers, technicians, inspectors, sub-inspectors, constables, stenographers, junior accountant, grameen dak sevak, road tax inspector income, teacher, nurse, doctor, social security officer, PA, MTS, among others.

The experience of newly inducted officials in learning the Karmayogi Prarambh module will also be shared during this Rozgar program. The Karmayogi Prarambh module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.

In addition, various labor ministers will visit different states in January to provide jobs for young people under the “Rozgar Mela”.

A total of 45 ministers will attend the Mela including high ranking ministers like Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Puri, Anurag Thakur and others.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be in Bhopal, Anupriya Patel in Mumbai, Ashwini Choubey in Nagpur, Nityanand Rai in Pune, Piyush Goyal in New Delhi, Dharmendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar, Hardeep Singh Puri in Ludhiana, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Lucknow , Arjun Ram Meghwal in Udaipur, Anurag Singh Thakur in Kanpur, RK Singh in Ghaziabad. Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Patna, Bhupendra Yadav in Faridabad, Ajay Bhatt in Jammu, Pashupatinath Paras in Ranchi and Pralhad Joshi in Bengaluru. The prime minister had launched the ‘Rozgar Mela’ to recruit 10 lakh people and highlighted his government’s efforts to create jobs over the past eight years amid constant opposition criticism of him over the unemployment issue .

In his speech after more than 75,000 people received nomination letters for various government jobs in the first tranche, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the challenges facing the economy worldwide with many countries affected by a inflation and record unemployment, and said India was doing all it could to emerge unscathed from the situation.

The Prime Minister had launched the concept of Rozgar Mela centrally on Dhanteras. This was the start of the campaign to provide 10 lakh jobs at the central level of government.

Since then, the Prime Minister has addressed the Rozgar Melas governments of Gujarat, JK and Maharashtra, and also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for all new appointees in various government departments while distributing approximately 71,000 letters of appointment to new recruits. (YEARS)

