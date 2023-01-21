British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fined by police for not wearing seatbelt in car





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined for failing to wear his seatbelt in a moving car. Lancashire Police, without giving a name, said they had imposed a lump sum fine with a conditional offer on a 42-year-old man from London, the BBC reported. A video posted on Thursday went viral when netizens spotted the prime minister without a seatbelt. He was in Lancashire. The British Prime Minister had filmed a video on social media in a moving car without a seatbelt and was fined for breaking the law. Following the release of a video on social media showing an individual not wearing his seatbelt while being a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire, we have today (Friday 20th January) issued to a 42-year-old man from London a conditional offer of a fixed sentence, Lancashire Police said in a statement. On Thursday, Sunak apologized for a brief error in judgment when he took off his seatbelt to film a video while driving in the North West of England. It was a brief error in judgement. The Prime Minister took off his seatbelt to film a short clip. He fully accepts that it was a mistake and apologizes for it, Sunak’s spokesperson said.

The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt, he added. Watch | WION Dispatch: Video shows Rishi Sunak in a moving car without his seatbelt After Sunak’s video went viral, a spokesperson said, “He fully accepts it was a mistake and has apologized.” The representative also said he would pay the fine. In the UK, passengers caught without wearing a seatbelt can be fined 100 ($124), which can increase to 500 ($620) if the case goes to court. Reacting to his video, Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said in a tweet that Sunak was a “total liability”. The Liberal Democrats have said that as the country’s second prime minister to be fined by police, he has shown the same disregard for the rules as Boris Johnson. This is the second time the Prime Minister has received a fixed fine notice. He received one in April 2022, when he was fined along with then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carie for breaking Covid lockdown rules and attending a birthday party. However, defending Sunak, the Tory MP for Blackpool South Benton said ‘everyone makes mistakes’. He added that police should focus on tackling serious crime in the community. In the UK, a Fixed Penalty Notice is a penalty for breaking the law, a fine that must be paid within 28 days or challenged. If someone chooses to challenge the penalty, the police will review the case and decide whether to withdraw the fine. The UK’s Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents said: “Everyone should take seat-belt laws seriously, whoever and wherever they are. (With agency contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/uk-pm-rishi-sunak-fined-by-police-for-not-weairng-a-seatbelt-554617 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos