Modi gave adequate houses; Odisha Govt must distribute them to eligible people: Pradhan

Bhubaneswar, January 20: On Friday, top BJP leader and Minister of Education and Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Narendra Modi government in the Center had provided sufficient number of PMAY houses in Odisha and that it it is now up to the government of Odisha to distribute them to eligible beneficiaries.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for relaxing Odisha’s standards for the inclusion of beneficiaries in the PMAY list.

“The Awas Plus portal was open from 2018 to 2019. During this period, Odisha did not include the names of eligible persons in the list. Later, Union Minister Giriraj Singh was frequently asked to keep the gate open. After the portal was opened, an additional 8 lakh houses and an additional 1.5 lakh houses for those affected by Fani, totaling 9.5 lakh houses, were sanctioned for Odisha,” Pradhan said.

Pradhan said poor people cannot protest against the listing of wealthy and influential people in their localities for taking advantage of PMAY houses. In this case, the state government should not put pressure on the poor but rather seek out eligible beneficiaries and include their names in the list, he said.

Stating that the non-inclusion of many eligible poor came to light after the GP-level lists were released, Pradhan said it was natural for the Union government to expect all eligible people to receive PMAY houses this time.

“Massive irregularities in house distribution had been highlighted earlier when 18 lakh houses were allocated in Odisha. So, the Union government will certainly expect that no eligible person will be deprived of getting a PMAY house this time around,” Pradhan asserted.

He called on the government of Odisha to ensure a fair distribution of houses among the true eligible beneficiaries in the state.

