You would think that having to be almost forcibly removed as Prime Minister would have left Boris Johnson with a rather shorter than average list of people to thank. But you would definitely be wrong.

It is whispered around Westminster, and in The temperature newspaper, that the ex-Prime Minister (at the moment) has a resignation honors list of over a hundred names. This, for the record, is an average of one gong per 10 days in office.

Theresa May, whose tenure was only a few days shorter, only ventured 40 names in hers (although she had her own reasons: after joking once that seeing her own list David Cameron’s resignation honors had made her vomit violently, she probably knew that once she had knighted his the husband probably had to leave him there).

At least Johnson was wise enough to exist for a while in a realm beyond shame, sparing himself that kind of agonizing hypocrisy.

And it’s not all his fault. Johnson, you will recall, was very disappointed with a very large number of successive teams of advisers, so he simply had a lot more thanks to pass on than most. When your Downing Street operation needs to be restarted more often than a Sinclair ZX Spectrum, who can complain when the big man finds himself with so many people who simply need to be rewarded for everything they do?

Johnson, after all, had four chiefs of staff, only one of whom openly hates him and devoted almost two full years of his life to an incredibly successful campaign to destroy him. No, we have to assume that Baron Cummings of Barnard Castle does not feature. Whether his other chief of staff, Eddie Lister, is mentioned, we’ll have to wait and see. But we cannot ignore that he already had a peerage from Boris Johnson, almost two years ago.

So who else could feature?

Lady Allegra Stratton – Still the only person to explicitly quit because of the huge number of illegal Downing Street parties she didn’t attend. But what’s worse? Going to the least socially distanced party in the UK right now, when Johnson allegedly described a party he simultaneously denies ever attending? Or just pissing ourselves off trying to find a way to defend him? Those tears on the doorstep chilled Johnson for at least half an hour, so it would be nice if there was some sort of payback.

Returning to the legislature might be a hurdle to Ms Stratton’s new life as a newsletter editor at Bloomberg. But then again, maybe that wouldn’t be the case. It’s okay these days to toss between being the power of a bezzie homie and then holding them to account, isn’t it? Good job if you can get it.

King Brownlow – Ordinarily, the guy who kept offering to pay for the renovation of the two hundred thousand dollar apartment, but who was eventually thwarted in his noble quest by various anti-corruption laws, would simply be given a job for life. in the House of Lords. But since he already has one, he will have to be directly on the throne for the man described on Wikipedia as a necessary philanthropic citation.

Yeah, arguably the most notable aspect of his endless generosity to the Johnson family well, one of the Johnson families is that he had already been elevated to nobility by Theresa May for the 2 million already donated to the party conservative.

It may seem like an unusual date, but with his obvious taste for absurd solid gold furnishings with his own silver, he is clearly the modernizing force the country needs.

Anonymous Butler OBE – Once a week it was someone’s real job to secretly squirrel four fancy organic grocery digits out the back door of Downing Street and up to the gold-wallpapered flat, where he would ideally be. eaten before it was time to declare that it had been generously sent by Lord Bamford of JCB fame. It was reported at the time that there was so much stuff that a special cart was regularly needed. Someone really did this. They deserve the thanks of the nations.

Lord Bamford, Order of Merit – Elevation to the highest level of nobility is generally only at the invitation of the sovereign and is reserved for the most illustrious personalities of high society. Current members include Sir David Attenborough, Sir Tom Stoppard and Sir Simon Rattle. But who among them can boast of having ever raised the money to pay for the wedding reception of a sitting Prime Minister who, aged just 58 at the time, could hardly have expected to have tinkered? the funds themselves.

Lady Carrie Johnson – Given that handing titles to one’s spouse is now an age-old practice, it would almost be rude for Boris not to continue the custom. As a sitting member of the House of Lords, Carrie would at least be able to submit most of her taxi receipts to the taxpayer, and although she continues to deny quitting her job at the Tory Central Office for many of dodgy taxi receipts, it would be a relief to all involved that such confusion could never happen again, especially since a peerage is a job you can’t quit. And who’s to say she doesn’t deserve some kind of lifelong role at Westminster, after her stint in Downing Street was so abruptly cut short?