



Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email The prospects for the Tory parties at the next general election would be considerably more dire if Boris Johnson returns to the helm, according to a new poll. Dealing a further blow to allies who are still plotting his return, Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that just 19% of voters would be more willing to vote Conservative if the former prime minister returned compared to 44% who would be less likely. Even despite the turmoil that marked his successor Liz Truss’ short-lived tenure, those who believed Tory MPs were right to bring down his government last July still outnumbered voters who considered his exit from Downing Street as a mistake. Although that was the case even the day after Ms Truss stepped down, the percentage of those who believe the Tories were right to depose Mr Johnson has since risen by 7 points to 54%, the new ballot for Politics found. In a boost to the authority of his ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunaks in No 10, the poll revealed a dramatic reversal in voters’ beliefs about how the British state would compare if its predecessor was still the controls. Thirty-five percent said the UK would be worse off if Mr Johnson remained in office compared to 21% immediately after Ms Truss stepped down. Conversely, just 22% believe the country would be better off under Mr Johnson’s government, marking a huge drop from 39% on October 21. Despite Labor’s vast lead in the polls, Mr Sunak will also be buoyed by Redfields’ findings that 60 per cent of the public feel they know the Prime Minister and what he stands for. Asking the Labor leader questions as he strives to portray himself as the Prime Minister-in-waiting, only 40% of respondents said they felt the same about Sir Keir Starmer. Rishi Sunak says he’s ‘fully committed’ to Boris Johnson’s upgrade program A number of Tory MPs have already voiced their belief that all hopes of Mr Johnson’s comeback are already dead in the water, in remarks to The Independent in the last days. Such statements were sparked by separate newspaper reports, the first carrying claims that Mr Johnson had joked that a No 10 start was the furthest party from society in the UK at the moment. . A Tory MP has called the allegation the final nail in his self-created comeback coffin. A week later new claims that Mr Johnson had secured an £800,000 line of credit while in Downing Street backed by a millionaire relative who had been suggested for a leading role in a quango , saw another MP remark: that should help kill any chance he had to come back. It came a day after Sir James Duddridge, who rose to fame when Mr Johnson texted him in the last leadership race to say I’m coming back, Dudders we’ll do it, said The Independent there was no plot but said work was going on behind the scenes to keep the flame alive. write for The Independent On Thursday, former Brexit minister David Davis warned colleagues who continued to beat the drum for the return of former prime ministers that such an outcome risked a crushing 1997-style election defeat for their party.

