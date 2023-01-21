‘A statement’: London Knights beat division rival Owen Sound 9-1

The London Knights host the Owen Sound offense on Friday night.

Content of the article There have been times this season when the London Knights seemed like they didn’t have enough offense. Not anymore.

Content of the article Since producing just one late goal last Sunday against Windsor, the Knights have scored 16 goals in two games against Kitchener and Owen Sound, the latest being an impressive 9-1 thrashing of the Forward Attack 9,036 Friday at Budweiser Gardens.

Content of the article Eight different London forwards found the back of the net, including a highly anticipated two-goal outing from Brody Crane. The talented local skater hadn’t buried one in 14 games since a Dec. 6 loss to Oshawa, but he scored one early in the Knights’ first four-goal game. Scoring is what everyone wants to do every night, said the 18-year-old from Union. I didn’t take it as a drought. I just took it day to day and luckily I had a few good chances to put away. Let’s find our groove. We had a lot of roster changes and a few new guys came in. Dale (Trainer Dale Hunter) is turning things around and he’s found the right combinations that are working so far.

Content of the article The last time the Knights were this strong was in a 9-0 victory over Flint on November 10, 2017. However, that steamroller came up against a quality team trying to track them down for the top spot. in the OHL’s Midwest Division. The Bayshore Bears could have blown London’s neck with a win. Now that’s 10 points in the rear view mirror. It’s a statement, Crane said. We want to show that the teams were the ones to beat. We played them a million times last year and it turned into a real rivalry. It’s hard, but it’s fun to play. The Knights don’t have a 50-goal scorer this year. They have to score by committee and that was a perfect example. George Diaco, the first London skater to score 20 goals this year, scored four points and Ryan Winterton continued his emotional run with a second straight three-pointer. One of the best signs was the sweetness of Russian Ruslan Gazizov, who scored his 14th goal and looked dangerous in the attacking zone.

Content of the article Windsor has been unlucky, not our best, but we know we have a great team, he said through Knights interpreter and prospect Mike Levin. We were ready for this one. It was a great performance and everyone is happy. We know we were the best team, but the most important thing (time) is the playoffs. Gazizov scored 10 goals last year and was disappointed not to be drafted. He discovers more consistency in his second season and he can make a big difference over time. He has patience and talent, said London assistant coach Dylan Hunter. He begins to see the league. It takes time to adapt to the North American league and sometimes you have to change your game depending on what each team is. He knows what Owen Sound is doing, as well as Kitchener and Windsor.

Content of the article You see that maturity is starting to come. Or maybe it’s just Owen Sound. He also scored twice against them on December 16. He’s a very creative player and I enjoy playing with him,” Crane said. I know when we got him last year it was pretty exciting and now he’s scoring (a lot of) points. When the Knights are successful, their forwards lead the net. It’s a noticeable improvement this week. We were too outside trying to do ladder drops and put out the run instead of a guy just taking it to the net, Dylan Hunter said. It’s going back to playoff hockey, going to the slot machine and going through the dots. It’s ugly sometimes, but you are rewarded for it. BACK OF THE BROCHURE: After taking the day off Tuesday in Kitchener, London goaltender Brett Brochu returned to the net and allowed a surprise goal 14 seconds after the puck snapped. Then that was it. He was in great shape, snapped his personal three-game losing streak and is expected to get a second straight start on Sunday against Rangers.

Content of the article He looked good, said Dylan Hunter. We didn’t start the way we wanted, but we regrouped. We gave up a few chances in the second and he made some good saves. He saw the puck very well. It was the 20-year-old’s 80th win in an OHL net. AROUND THE ICE RINK: Diaco finished plus-5 in the contest. . . Winterton now has four goals and nine points in seven games for London. . . Ethan MacKinnon returned to the London blue line for the first time since November 30 in Erie. He recovered from an upper-body injury and the Knights left with seven defensemen. He looked good and got shorthanded in there, Dylan Hunter said. Seven is good in the sense that you can throw three crosses. They like it. It’s good to come and go (with seven D’s) because then some guys don’t have to play 25 minutes a night. . . . London defender Oliver Bonk, who will play Wednesday’s top prospect game in Vancouver, will likely miss next Thursday’s game in Peterborough. This gives him the chance to return home to Ottawa and meet the Knights there on Friday. The league is banning players from games for four consecutive days. London is also playing Kingston next Saturday. . . The Attack will face the Petes on Saturday as part of Hockey Day in Canada, hosted in Owen Sound for the first time this weekend. Then they will face the league-leading 67 at home on Sunday. . . Mike Levin leaves this weekend to represent Israel in the World Junior Division. III Championships in Turkey. The Israel team is one of the contenders for promotion and Levin, currently with Jr. B St. Thomas, will be their most reliable scorer. . . Former Knights captain Luke Evangelista leads the Milwaukee Admirals, the Predators’ top affiliate, in scoring in his first full professional season. . . The Knights dominated the face-off circle, winning 38-20 in a row.

Content of the article [email protected] Knights 9, Attack 1 London goals: Brody Crane (2), Ryan Winterton, Denver Barkey, Ryan Humphrey, George Diaco, Sean McGurn, Ruslan Gazizov, Landon Sim Owen Sound goals: Landen Hookey Next: The Knights host Kitchener Sunday at 2 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens. Friday at Budweiser Gardens Knights 9, Attack 1 First period 1., Owen Sound, Hookey 7 (unassisted) 0:14 London, Winterton 4 (Diaco, Mailloux) 2:06 London, Barkey 11 (McCue, Bonk) 11:53 London, Crane 9 (Bonk, Diaco) 12:37 London, Humphrey 8 (Mailloux, Winterton) 16:58 (pp) Penalty Stewart, Os (tripping) 15:53. Second period London, Diaco 20 (McGurn, Winterton) 1h35 London, McGurn 18 (Diaco, George) 2:26

Content of the article Penalties Papais, Os (blind hit) 5:33, Edward, Ldn (cutting) 1:30, Barkey, Ldn (cross-check) 19:49. Third period London, Gazizov 14 (Barkey, Mailloux) 5:31 London, Crane 10 (Leonard, George) 11:13 London, Sim 11 (Gazizov, Cowan) 19:18 Penalties Sedley, Os, McCue, Ldn, Gazizov, Ldn (cross check) 5:31, Lawrence, Os (blind hit) 7:49. Shots on goal from Owen Sound 8 13 829 London 17 13 1040 Power plays: Os 0-3. Ldn 1-3. Goaltenders (shots-stops): Chenard, Os (17-13) (L, 11-11), Votary, Os (23-18, 0:00 of the second period). Brochu, Ldn (W, 19-11). Referees Ryan Hutchison, Chris Chapman. Linesmen Kyle Flood, Jordan Hurtubise. Turnout 9,036. Three stars: 1. George Diaco, Knights; 2. Ryan Winterton, Knights; 3. Brett Brochu, Knights.

Content of the article

