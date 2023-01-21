Trump Resort in Miami set to host conference bolstering conspiracy theories





A compound owned by former President Donald Trump is set to host a spring conference led by former national security adviser Michael Flynn and radio personality Clay Clark whose former speakers have echoed false claims about the election of 2020 and COVID-19 as Trump launches a third bid for the White House.

The conference, known as the ReAwaken America Tour, didn’t have an official list of speakers for the May event at Trump’s Doral Hotel in Miami, but past events have featured speakers who echoed the conspiracy theories Trump has backed, including Eric Trump, MyPillow CEO Mike. Lindell, Overstock.com founder Patrick Byrne, Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA and former acting Secretary of Defense Kash Patel.

Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ), participants in the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, QAnon influencers and some of the country’s most prominent anti-vaccine activists were also previously included in the Waiting lines.

The former president is central to QAnon and its ideology. The conspiracy theory includes the unfounded belief that a cabal of famous Democratic politicians and liberal elites is running a child sex trafficking ring, and that Trump will stage mass arrests and military tribunals of corrupt politicians, among other outlandish ideas . The FBI has warned that conspiracy theories like QAnon pose a growing domestic terrorist threat.

Last July, Clark reportedly asked the crowd at a ReAwaken event, “Okay, ladies and gentlemen, how many of you believe that Jesus is king? How many of you believe that Donald J. Trump is their president ?”

A flyer advertising the event twice names the Trump National Doral Miami resort as the location and includes a photo of the resort. It would be the first time the tour held its conference at a Trump property. The Daily Beast was the first to report the location of the conference.

The flyer alludes to its hosts and speakers providing a “Great Awakening”, a QAnon dog whistle pointing to information posted on the 8chan online message board by “Q”, the main messenger of the conspiracy, in order to motivate subscribers before they have prophesied mass arrests.

The Anti-Defamation League warned of the events of ReAwaken America when it launched in early 2021, writing in a report that extreme ideas like QAnon, voter fraud, and anti-vaccine conspiracies “merge with other conspiracies that create doubt, fear and anger against the government and the country. »

The conference news comes as Trump prepares for his first public presidential campaign event of 2024 in South Carolina on Jan. 28, where he hopes to restore his political momentum after declaring his last presidential run in November.

The Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment.

