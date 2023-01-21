Philip Esformes, whose prison sentence Trump commuted, loses his appeal





Philanthropist Philip Esformes attends the 15th Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on August 7, 2015 in Century City, California.

Tiffany Rose | Getty Images

A Florida retirement home owner whose 20-year prison sentence for a $1.3 billion health insurance fraud scheme was commuted by then-President Donald Trump at the end of 2020 lost an appeal in federal court and now appears to be heading for a new trial on six criminal health care charges that a previously deadlocked jury.

Philip Esformes had appealed his convictions for fraud, money laundering and receiving illegal bribes, saying the indictment against him should be dismissed due to prosecutorial misconduct and for Other reasons.

When charges were brought against him and two others in 2016, the US Department of Justice called it “the largest criminal healthcare fraud case ever brought against individuals” in the history of the United States. department.

A three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit unanimously denied Esformes’ appeal in a ruling released earlier this month.

The decision leaves him on the hook for $44 million in fines and forfeiture orders related to his conviction.

Esformes’ attorneys said they plan to seek a rehearing of their appeal by the full 11th Circuit judges.

But such requests almost always have a high chance of success.

The same panel also said it was not competent to respond to Esformes’ argument that granting clemency to Trump, which freed him from prison, prevents prosecutors from retrying him for at least least one count of the six counts on which jurors failed to reach a verdict. during his trial.

Lawyers for Esformes had argued that a new trial on the matter would violate Trump’s clemency motion, as well as the double jeopardy clause.

The appeal panel said in its decision: “We cannot rule on the merits of this argument because the stayed charges were not the basis for a final judgment.”

“With a few exceptions not relevant here, we only review final judgments,” the panel wrote.

There is no federal law that explicitly states that prosecutors cannot retry a defendant on charges on which a jury is deadlocked after a president commutes his sentence on other counts. for which he was convicted. Nor is there any federal case law dealing with this issue.

If Esformes is convicted in a new trial in federal court in South Florida, it’s likely his lawyers will revive their argument on appeal that a new trial was barred by Trump’s clemency.

Esformes’ attorney, Kim Watterson, in a statement to CNBC, said: “The Court of Appeals has left open the question of whether President Trump’s granting of clemency to Philip Esformes prohibits him from new prosecutions for any count.”

“Instead, the Court held that as an appellate court it lacked jurisdiction to decide the leniency argument at this stage, expressly stating that it fell short of the substance of the argument,” Watterson said.

Esformes’ efforts to have his case dismissed had the backing of a group of former Republican attorneys general, including Edmund Meese, John Ashcroft, Michael Mukasey and Alberto Gonzalez, as well as Louis Freeh, a former FBI director and federal judge. .

That group said prosecutors in the Esformes case violated rules that barred them from using communications between defendants and their lawyers.

In its ruling, the appeals court panel noted that prosecutors “not only reviewed confidential documents, but also attempted to use them against Esformes before trial on two separate occasions.”

And the panel also said a lower court judge found prosecutors committed misconduct, as well as a “bad faith” effort to cover up that conduct.

But the appeals panel noted that this judge and a federal district court judge “denied Esformes’ request to dismiss the indictment or disqualify the prosecution team members.”

The panel said it agreed with appeals prosecutors’ arguments that Esformes had ‘failed to prove ‘demonstrable harm’ as a result of intrusions into its ‘privilege’ of privacy in communications with the lawyers.

“Thus, dismissing the indictment or disqualifying the prosecution team would have been inappropriate,” the panel ruled.

Esformes, who was in jail at the time, was one of dozens to receive executive clemency from Trump during his final months in office.

The Justice Department said Esformes’ fraud scheme spanned two decades and involved losses estimated at $1.3 billion from fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid claims.

With the proceeds of this scheme, Esformes purchased a $1.6 million Ferrari Apera automobile, a $360,000 Greubel Forsey watch and also paid for female escorts, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors also said Esformes paid $300,000 in bribes to Jerome Allen, who was the University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball coach at the time, who helped get him admitted. Esformes’ son at the university’s prestigious Wharton School of Business by falsely claiming he was a prized basketball player. recruit.

When Esformes was convicted in 2019 during his trial on 20 counts, an FBI agent in charge of the Miami field office said he “was a man of almost limitless greed.”

“Esformes funneled patients through its rundown facilities where they received inadequate or unnecessary treatment and then incorrectly billed Medicare and Medicaid,” the agent said.

“Continuing his despicable conduct, he bribed doctors and regulators to further his criminal conduct,” the officer said.

