Trump to attend Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway’s funeral in North Carolina on Saturday





Former President Donald Trump will travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday to celebrate the life of Lynette Hardaway, better known as “Diamond” of the conservative commentator team Diamond and Silk.

As reported by CBN News, Hardaway died Jan. 8 at the age of 51. She and her sister Herneitha Rochelle “Silk” Hardaway Richardson were ardent supporters of the former president.

In a 67-second video message shared on social media, Trump said Hardaway was “a true patriot and friend.” In the video, he talked about his plan to honor Hardaway, calling him “an angel.”

“On January 8, 2023, the world lost an angel and a true friend, Lynette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway,” he said. “She was awesome. Diamond lived a life based on her passion and love for all of humanity. The legacy she left behind will forever be in our hearts. She was truly an amazing person.”

Afterwards, Trump invited members of his audience to join him in the celebration of Hardaway’s life.

“Please join us on Saturday January 21st in Fayetteville, NC, she loved that state and so do I as we celebrate Diamond’s life. She lived it in an incredible way and we are going to have a celebration and a wonderful ceremony,” he said.

“All of Diamond and Silk’s family, we love Silk. She loved her sister so much and they loved each other, and they really loved the world,” Trump continued. “They were with me from the start and they never let up, so we’re going to celebrate. Silk will be there, but I’ll be there, and we’re going to celebrate Diamond’s life.”

“Message from President Trump” This Saturday in North Carolina, we will celebrate the life of Lynette “DIAMOND” Hardaway who was a true patriot and friend. We’ll see each other there! RSVP here: https://t.co/9uYF62Eq9X pic.twitter.com/5QKPSQpZ71

Diamond and Silk (@DiamondandSilk) January 18, 2023

Trump also shared a registration form for the event to be held at 4 p.m. (doors open 3 p.m.) Saturday at the Crown Theater at Crown Complex 1960 Coliseum Drive in Fayetteville.

As CBN News reported, Hardaway and his sister were big Trump supporters during his 2016 presidential campaign and his 2020 re-election campaign.

Upon hearing of Hardaway’s passing, Trump called her “our beautiful diamond.”

The Diamond and Silk Facebook page posted an announcement of Hardaway’s death but did not reveal the cause of death.

Hardaway and Richardson burst onto the scene in 2016 with their entertaining and highly political views. They then became internet sensations. Their hard-nosed approach earned them huge success.

“We’re not politically correct, we’re politically direct,” Diamond told CBN News during a 2020 interview. love America.”

Their journey to support former President Trump and achieve fame was chronicled in their book which shows how two ordinary working class people rose to prominence in America. As the children of two preachers, their recognition begins at the top.

“We had no plan for any of this. None of this,” Diamond told CBN News at the time. “Everything has snowballed into what you see today. God is the author of our lives.”

Silk rang with a life motto they live.

“We often say that God wouldn’t have brought us there if he wasn’t going to see us through it. That’s why we say it’s a divine command. We were created for a time like this .”

