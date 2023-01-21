Prime Minister Modi can play a ‘key role’ in bringing Ukraine and Russia together for talks: French journalist





A veteran French journalist claimed on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could play a key role in facilitating talks between Russia and Ukraine as the Russia-Ukraine war nears the end of a year in February. The veteran French journalist claimed that Prime Minister Modi was capable of bringing Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table. There is a need for someone who can bring Ukraine and Russia to the talks table and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi can play a key role in facilitating negotiations between the two warring neighbors, PTI reported according to the seasoned French journalist. The journalist, whose name is Laura Haim, is currently employed by the LCI news channel. She described this step as “extremely difficult” as Ukraine refuses to hold talks and instead wants Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tried by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). According to PTI, Haim, who served as international affairs spokesperson for French President Emmanuel Macron’s election campaign, believes India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a role to play in the peace process. “We need someone who will be able to bring Ukraine and Russia to the table (for negotiations),” she said. She claimed that because both sides are at odds with each other and blame each other for the murders, it is currently very difficult. “The Ukrainians say they don’t want to negotiate with Putin and they also want Crimea back. The Russians are bombing them all the time. We saw it again last month…Turkey has a very important place .” The journalist said she was surprised at the lack of discussion of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the United States. In an interview with PTI, the French journalist said: “The war in Ukraine is going to be extremely long. Coming from Europe, I am speechless to see what is happening in America. People are talking about the president, the document and Donald Trump. And when you’re in Europe, we only talk about the war and what’s going on there.” Moreover, the journalist praised Ukraine for its bravery and said that “Russia will probably try to make a new mobilization, maybe strike more…Kyiv, maybe launch multiple offensives. The Ukrainians are extremely brave. They are asking the West to help them.” The Americans will provide Ukraine with “additional help without boots on the ground”, she continued. Haim, who in 2015 received the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur for his dedication to journalism and his work in the United States, paid tribute to the United States for helping Ukraine repel Russian forces. On Thursday, the United States announced a new military assistance program worth $2.5 billion to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression, bringing the total amount of American military assistance to 27 .5 billion dollars. According to a statement from an official source, this assistance program will provide Ukraine with hundreds of additional armored vehicles, including Stryker armored personnel carriers, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, ambushes and high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles. Additional Avenger air defense systems, surface-to-air missiles and US ammunition previously provided for NASAMS are also included in the package, which is crucial for Ukraine’s air defense. Also read: ‘Now I’m counting on India’: Ukrainian President Zelensky addresses Prime Minister Modi Read also: Conflict in Ukraine: Prime Minister Modi meets with Putin and reiterates his call for dialogue and diplomacy

