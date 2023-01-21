Politics
Two-thirds of the public do not want Boris Johnson to return as Prime Minister
Almost two in three voters are against Boris Johnson becoming Prime Minister again in a blow to any hope of a return, according to a new poll.
Mr Johnson’s allies want the former prime minister to come back from the desert, replace Rishi Sunak and lead the Conservative Party in a general election due in 2024.
But 63% are opposed to Mr Johnson trying to lead the country again with just 24% in favor of the idea, according to an exclusive poll for The Independent.
The Prime Minister’s former supporters believe he has electoral magic, but the results show Mr Sunak is seen as more trustworthy, more economically competent and more likely to win their vote.
Some 41% of voters in the Savanta survey believe the current Prime Minister can improve the reputation of the Conservative Party, just 19% said the same of Mr Johnson.
There appears to be little sympathy for the former Prime Minister over Partygate, as he prepares to face a televised grilling of Privileges Committee MPs over whether he misled Parliament over what he knew about parties that break the rules.
A clear majority of voters (58%) believe he should resign from his Uxbridge and Ruislip seat if he is found to have lied about Partygate during the inquiry, which is due to start as early as next month.
Although Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak were fined for attending a birthday party at No 10 in breach of Covid restrictions, some 39% of the public blame the former Prime Minister for the Partygate scandal , while only 9% blame Mr. Sunak.
Only 14% of voters think Mr Johnson can be trusted to tell the truth, while 39% think the same of Mr Sunak. Economically, only 19% trust Mr Johnson to manage the country’s finances, compared to 44% for the current Conservative leader.
The former prime minister is also facing new questions about his finances, after it emerged he was gifted the use of a west London home near Harrods owned by the wife from Tory donor Lord Bamford at the estimated value of £10,000 per month rent.
Nearly two-thirds of the public are against the arrangement, according to our poll. Some 62 per cent said it was not acceptable for Mr Johnson to live in Tory donor subsidized housing.
Despite the poll, his Tory counterpart Stephen Greenhalgh said the disastrous local election results for the Tories in May could force Tory MPs to consider their options.
Lord Greenhalgh said The Independent: The person Labor fears is Boris Johnson. Boris has electoral magic. He’s a winner. It is extraordinary to have done without his services.
The former minister is a supporter of fellow Tory Lord Cruddas, the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO), which is pushing to devolve more power to rank and file members in a leadership race.
However, Chris Hopkins, director of Savanta, said the figures showed some Tories’ talk of Mr Johnson’s return would have to come with serious health warnings, adding: Boris Johnson and, to some extent, Liz Truss, are responsible for the disastrous Conservative polls. Numbers.
A spokesman for Mr Johnson declined to comment on the poll.
Some Tory MPs have warned that pushing for Mr Johnson to return to No 10 would be a disaster, with one backbench MP warning stories about Partygate and its finances will keep coming.
Former Minister David Davis wrote in The Independent earlier this week that any return risks a landslide 1997-style election defeat for the Tories.
Labor has called for an investigation into Mr Johnson’s finances while in No 10 after he allegedly used a millionaire relative to back an £800,000 line of credit.
The party wrote to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg following a report that Canadian businessman Sam Blyth vouched for a credit facility for the then Prime Minister.
Mr Johnson’s spokesman dismissed any suggestion that a conflict of interest or a breach of the code of conduct for MPs existed, adding that he had made all the necessary declarations he was required to make.
The Savanta survey of 2,064 adults was conducted between January 13 and 15.
