Jennifer Lawrence once called Donald Trump a ‘dangerous pot of mayonnaise’ during his US presidential victory





Throwback to when Jennifer Lawrence shamelessly aired her views on the former US president (Instagram photo credit)

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is a smart beauty. The diva is never shy about expressing her pointed opinions on different issues. The Oscar-winning actress is also very active when it comes to giving her political opinions. Today, we bring you a throwback to when the actress shamelessly shared her views on former US President Donald Trump.

It was no secret that the former President of the United States was hated by many Hollywood celebrities and one of them was Jennifer Lawrence. The actress once called the former president a “dangerous pot of mayonnaise” and also revealed that she doesn’t like dealing with fellow Americans who don’t play politics. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Once in a chat with Vogue Magazine, Jennifer Lawrence shared her political views and she was completely unapologetic while sharing her views on Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election. Breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous and dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, Well, we can’t have a wife. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise. Surprisingly, after Trump’s victory, his family in Kentucky split due to political differences, which made Lawrence even more politically aware.

During the same conversation, the actress also spoke about the importance of being politically aware. She said if anyone lives in the United States of America they must be politically aware because it is too serious because politics kills people. Jennifer Lawrence added, I tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t, I’m sorry, I’m raging, but I can’t f- with people who aren’t political anymore.

For the uninitiated, Jennifer Lawrence grew up in a Republican household, but in 2020 she voiced her support for President Joe Biden and revealed that it took her a long time to come to terms with Donald Trump winning the 2016 election. against Hillary Clinton.

For more Hollywood throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoil.com!

