As US and China battle Bangladesh, India is the real winner

Advertising

Bangladesh is once again on the radar of global geopolitics, this time thanks to domestic political turmoil amid upcoming elections and near-simultaneous high-level visits from the United States and China each aimed at limiting foreign exchanges. gains of others, while ensuring their own advancement.

On January 10, in an unprecedented move, China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, stopped in Dhaka for his first-ever overseas trip, ending a streak that had lasted 32 years. It is customary for the Chinese foreign minister to make his first overseas trip of the calendar year to an African country, but this time, although it is not an official state visit , Qin first met with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen. This happened in tandem with Chen Zhou, the deputy head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, leading a delegate on a three day tour in Bangladesh.

The high-level Chinese visits to Bangladesh came amid a flurry of US diplomatic activity. Eileen Laubacher, senior director for South Asia at the White House National Security Council, arrived in Dhaka for a four-day visitJanuary 7;she met MomenJanuary 9, just before Qin’s brief stay at Dhaka airport. Donald Lu, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, concluded a high-tension visit last week.

This high-level diplomacy reflects the broader geopolitical competition between the United States and China, and their efforts to woo Bangladesh, a country of geostrategic importance located at the head of the Bay of Bengal. The United States and China are in intense competition to win this battle, but the ultimate beneficiary is neither the United States nor China nor India. New Delhi is quietly pitting Beijing and Washington against each other without exhausting its own resources in this geopolitical battle.

Diplomatic Brief Weekly newsletter NOT Get notified with the story of the week and develop stories to watch across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter

India has kept Bangladesh under its sphere of influence for much of its existence since 1971. This has especially been the case when Bangladesh is ruled by the Awami League, the ruling party for 15 years. . In recent years, Dhaka has even exceeded India’s requirements in its quest to satisfy Delhi. Bangladesh’s list of overtures is too long to name, while India’s list of reciprocal actions is short.

Like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Just $5 per month.

India’s number one demand to uproot separatist movements in the North East has been met, much to the satisfaction of New Delhi. Bangladesh hosted India’s surveillance radar, provided access to an economic corridor linking India’s impoverished northeast to the mainland and, most importantly, provided access to India in all aspects of Bangladeshi life. Bangladesh has become India’s third largest source of remittances, largely due to the number of Indians in leadership positions in Bangladeshi institutions.

By contrast, China’s entry into Bangladesh is new and nascent, manifesting mainly after the launch of Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013. Although China has made inroads significant, its overall influence in Bangladesh remains rather limited. Beyond the economic realm, thanks to its massive investment and trade, Beijing still lacks meaningful tools to influence Bangladesh’s politics and security.

Yet even this limited Chinese gain in Bangladesh is seen by India as coming at its own expense. Therefore, India did all it could to counter China’s incursions, but due to extreme constraints on its resources and rising anti-Indian sentiment in Bangladesh, it did not appear as an effective counterbalance against ingenious China.

Advertising

India quickly found a more efficient way to deal with China while advancing its own geopolitical gain. India has pitted the United States and China against each other, while bringing in other key players, including Japan and Russia, especially those who oppose China and support the vision of India to Bangladesh.

The most striking proof of this is the Russian-American tug of war on influence in Bangladesh. India sat on the sidelines to reap the benefits as two giants poured their energy into this battle. Because of The pressure of US sanctionsBangladesh has refused the entry of a Russian ship into its waters but India, in defiance of American sanctions, allowed entry of the ship in its own port.

India has a long history of anti-Western and pro-Russian stances. If, amid China’s assertiveness, India looks to the West to balance Beijing, New Delhi is not abandoning Russia. Instead, New Delhi has doubled its engagement with Russia, particularly in the energy sector, since the war in Ukraine. India’s position has been made clear in Bangladesh amid this diplomatic spat between Russia and the United States.

Bangladesh becomes a new front for the confrontation of the United States with Russia, in addition to the existing competition with China. But again, the real winner is India. New Delhi opposes American involvement in its neighborhood, particularly in Bangladesh. Helping Russia expand its territory at the expense of the United States therefore serves India’s interests, undermining American potential while strengthening its own presence in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s overreliance on India and India’s geopolitical gains from this dynamic are more evident in Bangladesh’s power sector than anywhere else. The Awami League government has taken a number of initiatives to overcome the country’s chronic electricity shortage, including building a nuclear power plant with a Russian company, Rostrum, under a $12 billion contract. , Of which 90% are financed by Russia. Although it is a bilateral agreement between Bangladesh and Russia, India gained unprecedented access to this project to oversee the technical details.

India’s access is meant to allay New Delhi’s concerns about any future moves by Bangladesh to develop nuclear weapons, which would undermine India’s control over Bangladesh. By securing access to Bangladesh’s power station, India will be able to nip the nuclear threat in the bud, but without investing in it.

Meanwhile, India is now facilitating the shipment of Russian nuclear power plant materials via an overland route to Bangladesh. Local media the report suggests in doing so, India successfully projects itself as a defender of its neighboring country against Western colonial hegemony.

Like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Just $5 per month.

India also benefits more than the United States, China, Japan or any other player doing business in Bangladesh’s power industry. Washington Post reports suggest that Bangladesh has overpaid indias adani group, aimed at securing BJP support for the continuation of the Awami League regime. Dhaka gave controversial quick rental offers to politically connected power companies.

India is also toying with Japan for its own ends. Japan has its own problem with China and is investing resources to counter China’s incursions into the world. Prior to China’s entry into the infrastructure sector in Bangladesh, the entire market was mainly controlled by Japanese companies. Now China has won contracts, making New Delhi nervous, but India itself lacks the resources and technical knowledge to offer an alternative to China. India, therefore, is using Japanese resources to counter Chinese incursions into Bangladeshi infrastructure, while securing its own interests in the process.

Bangladesh has long wanted to build a deep-water port. China struggled to win the deal to build a deep-sea port at Sonadia, which Bangladesh had to back out of under pressure from New Delhi. After a decade of delay, Bangladesh then welcomed Japanese investments in the BIG-B development project, which is essentially aimed at countering Chinese incursions into the Bay of Bengal region. Today, Japan is building the deep-sea port of Matarbari, along with a number of umbrella projects such as coal-fired power plants and a cross-road providing connectivity with India’s northeastern states.

Advertising

In a conflict with China, India’s success depends on how quickly she can move her forces from the mainland to the northeast. India has long been lobbying Dhaka to build road connectivity through Bangladesh to link its northeast to the Bay of Bengal and its state of West Bengal. But due to security concerns, Bangladesh has shown some reluctance to pursue this. Today, Japan is building the same road connectivity as part of its BIG-B project, with its own investment but helping India achieve its strategic goals.

More importantly, the outgoing Awami League government has been in power for 15 years, following disputed elections. With the next elections scheduled for later this year, all Western countries have increased pressure on the Awami League to ensure a free and fair election. India, despite being the largest democracy in the world, has not followed suit. On the contrary, he is doing all he can to protect the Awami League from outside pressures.

India knows that any tacit interference on its part in pressuring the government of Bangladesh over democracy will cause New Delhi to lose its support base in the Awami League. Thus, India allows the United States and the West to bear the burden of pressuring the government on the normative side, while India itself deploys countervailing forces in Dhaka to prevent the regime from completely collapse. As a bonus, it essentially creates the perception that only India can save the government, which makes Dhaka increasingly dependent on New Delhi.

Essentially, India knows that as long as the Awami League is in power in Bangladesh, Delhi will continue to get more than it asks for.