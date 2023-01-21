Politics
Modi documentary: Government blocks access to BBC documentary on Narendra Modi and the Gujarat riots
The two-part BBC documentary, which claims to have investigated aspects of the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the state’s chief minister, has been dismissed by the External Affairs Ministry as a “piece of propaganda” which lacked objectivity. and reflected a “colonial mentality”.
The instructions on blocking access were reportedly issued on Friday by Apurva Chandra, secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, using emergency powers under the 2021 IT rules.
Sources said senior officials from several ministries, including external affairs, interior, information and broadcasting, reviewed the documentary and concluded it was an attempt to disparage the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court, sow divisions among various Indian communities, and make unsubstantiated allegations regarding the actions of foreign governments in India.
As opposition parties like Congress and the TMC criticized the Modi government for “censorship”, a group of 302 former judges, ex-bureaucrats and veterans slammed the BBC documentary as a “reasoned indictment against our leader, a fellow Indian and a patriot”. and a reflection of “outright negativity and relentless prejudice.”
In a statement, the former bureaucrats and others claimed the documentary was the archetype of past British imperialism in India setting itself up as both judge and jury to rekindle Hindu-Muslim tensions that were largely the creation of the British Raj policy of divide and rule.
Former Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Anil Deo Singh, former Home Minister LC Goyal, former Foreign Secretary Shashank, former RAW chief Sanjeev Tripathi and former director of NIA Yogesh Chander Modi are among the signatories of the statement. This documentary is not a neutral critique and is not about the exercise of creative freedom or a divergent, anti-establishment viewpoint, according to the statement signed by 13 former judges, 133 former bureaucrats, including diplomats, and 156 veterans.
“Not only is the BBC series, judging from what we have seen of it so far, based on delirious and patently unbalanced reporting, it claims to challenge the very basis of the 75-year-old edifice years of India’s existence as an independent state, a democratic nation, a nation that functions according to the will of the Indian people,” he said.
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh and Trinamool Congress Leader (TMC) Derek O’Brien have accused the government of imposing censorship.
“The Prime Minister and his drummers say the new BBC documentary about him is libelous. Censorship has been imposed,” Ramesh said on Twitter.
“So why did Prime Minister Vajpayee want him out in 2002, only to be forced not to insist by Advani’s threat of resignation?” he said.
Why did Atall Bihari Vajpayee remind him of his ‘raj dharma’, Ramesh asked, referring to the then prime minister’s statement after the 2002 riots.
O’Brien claimed the documentary “exposed” Modi.
“[email protected] @TwitterIndia HAS DELETED MY TWEET from #BBCDocumentary, it got 1000’s of views. Hour-long @BBC docu exposes how Prime Minister @narendramodi HATS MINORITIES,” O’Brien said.
Giving the reasons for the removal of the documentary, the sources said that it was found to undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity and could negatively impact friendly relations with the Indians. foreign states as well as on public order in the country.
Orders were also issued to Twitter to block more than 50 tweets containing links to the affected YouTube videos, they said, adding that the social media platforms complied with the instructions.
On Thursday, External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi strongly condemned the BBC documentary when asked about it.
“Let me make it very clear that we believe this is a propaganda piece designed to promote a particular discredited narrative. Bias, lack of objectivity and, frankly, a colonial mindset continuously are clearly visible,” he said.
Regarding former British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw’s comments on the riots, Bagchi said he appeared to be referring to an internal British government report.
“How do I get access to it? It’s a 20 year old report. Why should I jump on it now? Just because Jack Straw says so, how do they give it so much legitimacy?” he wondered.
|
