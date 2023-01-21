Ivana Trump’s will left a $1 million condo to her ex-nanny





The last will of a deceased socialite is now in the public record – and it’s very personal.

Ivana Trump, who died last July after falling down the stairs of her Manhattan home, carefully divided her estate before her death.

Probate records reviewed by Insider show the 73-year-old left most of her estate to her three children – Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka and Eric – a $1 million apartment in Miami Beach, Florida , to his former nanny.

The nanny also had her doggie.

I give and bequeath my dog, Tiger Trump, and any other pets I may own at the time of my death to my friend, Susanna Dorothy Curry, the document reads. Ivana even arranged for the case of Curry’s death before her: if that had happened, Tiger would have gone to see Eric.

Curry worked for the Trump family for decades, according to Newsweek. Ivana even wrote about Curry in her 2017 book ‘Raising Trump’ – remembering that she started working as a nanny for the family “with a twinkle in her eye and lots of nervous energy”. Later, after the children grew up, Curry worked as Ivana’s assistant.

Dorothy Curry, center, leaves Ivana Trump’s residence with Trump’s yorkie dog called Tiger, following Trump Organization Director Matthew Calamari, departed, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in New York City. AP Ivana Trump and her dog Tiger. Annie Wermiel/New York Post

Newsweek added that Curry, originally from Ireland, has a residential address in Queens – although it is unclear whether she still resides there. The Post tried to contact Curry; a number connected to him was out of service.

But despite her life in America, Curry’s Irish roots have remained strong, and the Irish Mirror reported in 2016 that she took the Trump children on a trip to her native country.

As for the apartment, the Miami Beach unit has an estimated value of $1.12 million, according to Redfin, where a biography describes the one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo as measuring just over 1,000 square feet. It was reportedly built in 2001 and was last purchased for $635,000 in 2009.

In addition to the million-dollar apartment in this building, the former nanny also received Ivana’s dog. Redfin Ivana’s gilded Manhattan townhouse, recently up for sale.Evan Joseph Photography / MEGA This Upper East Side building is asking for $26.5 million.Evan Joseph Photography / MEGA Ivana Trump in 1990.Getty Images

Other highlights of Ivanas include her request to donate her wardrobe to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army. Her entire wardrobe, that is, except for her collection of furs and jewelry, which she asked to sell, with all proceeds going to her children.

Although Donald Trump didn’t receive a penny, Ivana granted him – along with his adult children – co-control of his real estate assets, estimated to be in the millions. They include a property in the Czech Republic, a French property and its gold-covered townhouse on the Upper East Side. This 20-foot-wide Manhattan spread hit the market in November for $26.5 million.

