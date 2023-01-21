Politics
Germany to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine
The story catches up with me. In my last two notes I wrote variously about the tendency of some writers to use the opening line of Dickens Tale of Two Cities, it was best of times, worst of times and the ability of ChatGPT writing essays and speeches.
On Monday, I dug up an old speech by Xi Jinping and, to my horror, found that it contained the phrase that it was the best of times, the worst of times, and that it was written in such a balanced and innocuous way, with an obvious appeal to the Western reader, that it must have been written by a ChatGPT engine – the Chinese are apparently years ahead so here.
The speech in question deserves our attention. It was given in Davos in 2017, just days before the inauguration of Donald Trump. As America grappled with the reality of Trump’s election victory, Xi Jinping came to Davos to claim globalization for China and put China at the forefront of the world order.
China is number one
After the speech, I saw US CEOs walking out of the Assembly, partly in shock and mostly in recognition that China’s time had come. It should have been the beginning of an era for China, but it was rather the beginning of the end of globalization. Xi’s autocracy, China’s hunger for productivity-boosting technologies, and Trump’s China retribution, albeit lesser, have all opened up a sharp divide between the world’s two largest economies.
The Davos crowd is still wondering if globalization has simply changed its spots or stripes, but I think the broadest consensus is that it’s being replaced by a multipolar world order (large regions doing things more and more more differently).
What is much less consensual is the intensity of the strategic competition between the United States and China, and increasingly Europe. For now, Europe’s position reminds me of Iriving Kristol’s description of a neoliberal as a liberal who got mugged by reality but did not press charges. Europe is assaulted by the reality of strategic competition but has not quite decided how to proceed.
Armed with this insight, I took my soapbox up Magic Mountain last week. As always, Davos is a mix of James Bond and The Pink Panther (the Peter Sellers), with sleek security combined with the rich and famous snow slides.
DAVOS
On Wednesday we had a very good discussion (thanks to Creative Dock and Roland Berger) around the implications of strategic competition for European companies. The audience was mostly German and Swiss businessmen, so I wasted no time, diplomatically as always, on the subject of German politics (I was vastly outnumbered by experts on the subject ).
Today, more than any other European country, Germany embodies the dilemma that many nations face of being forced to choose sides. After decades of managing and cultivating relations with European neighbors and countries like Turkey and Russia, Germany must now choose.
He must choose between being economically and politically close to the United States and commercially linked to China, more than he thinks. In different ways, it is under pressure from the United States and at the same time undergoing a charm offensive from China.
Within German politics there are also multiple contortions, the Greens agreeing to coal mining and arms sales being an example, and traditional relations with the likes of France are fracturing. Perhaps German politicians thought her economic power would make her diplomatically influential, which she certainly was – but that has now become a liability.
The debate over the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine undermines the credibility of Germany, and in particular that of its leader Olaf Scholz. He seems to be the outlier in a long line of generally impressive German leaders since the 1960s. If he believes his indecisiveness will create an environment conducive to negotiations, then he is morally and strategically wrong.
Appropriately, the indecision in Berlin is reminiscent of the lack of decisive policymaking during the eurozone crisis. I also don’t expect, and again I’m not an expert on this, that the German public will realize how much the political mood has changed in the West and what other nations now expect from Germany.
Before harassing Germany too much, I also recognize that Ireland could also be on the cusp of a similar geopolitical dilemma. Per capita, it has one of the best and most efficient diplomatic services in the world, and a very large store of soft power. However, it has ignored the creation of a real defense and security policy and, compared to other small countries (Denmark for example), it effectively has no material defense capability. It is the opposite of Israel with a lot of soft power and little hard power.
The cases of Germany and Ireland show how crises arise, large areas of politics are neglected for years (often for good reasons), and then a change in the world order imposes demands on them that do not can be satisfied.
We are now experiencing the great geopolitical aggression.
