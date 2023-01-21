Politics
MI5 refused to investigate links between Russian spies and Tories, whistleblower says | Conservatives
MI5 has repeatedly refused to investigate evidence that a suspected Russian spy was trying to cultivate influence with senior Tory politicians and funnel illegal Russian funds to the party, a Tory member alleged in a new complaint lodged with the Investigative Powers Tribunal (IPT).
Sergei Cristo, a Conservative party activist and former BBC World Service journalist, filed a complaint with the Investigative Powers Tribunal, filing the case after corresponding with the chairman of parliament’s intelligence and security committee, the Tory MP Julian Lewis, who recommended he take the information to the authorities.
The Committees Report on Russia claimed in 2020 that the security services had turned a blind eye to credible evidence of Russian interference and Cristos’ allegations offer potentially explosive new evidence that backs up his findings. Labor MP Ben Bradshaw said allegations that the security services ignored evidence from a Tory whistleblower exposing Russian infiltration at the highest levels of the party are truly shocking and claimed the problem of Tory parties in Russia was a continuing threat to British national security.
Cristo says it was while reading the Russia report that he suddenly realized that maybe the story I had was more important than I thought and, at Lewis’s suggestion, he wrote to Cressida Dick, then Met Police Commissioner.
He received a response from Counter Terrorism Command (SO15) which said it was none of the Met’s business and advised him to take it to the IPT which oversees the security services, which he has now done .
The allegations relate to the formation of a group called Conservative Friends of Russia in 2012 and his relationship with a Russian diplomat, Sergey Nalobin.
In August of that year, Russian Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko hosted a lavish launch party for the band in the gardens of his residence in Kensington with guests that included the former culture minister, media and sports, John Whittingdale, and Boris Johnsons now wife, Carrie Symonds. The Russian government also funded an all-expenses-paid trip to Moscow for a select group of members, including future Vote Leave CEO Matthew Elliott.
Cristo says his suspicions about Nalobin, who was the embassy’s first political secretary, had been aroused two years earlier when he was approached by the diplomat and they met at the Carlton Club. When Nalobin learned that Cristo was a volunteer with the Treasurers Department of the Conservatives’ Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ), he said he could make presentations to Russian companies that would donate money to the Conservative Party.
I immediately knew what he was suggesting was illegal under UK law, Cristo wrote in a letter to Lewis last year.
Alarmed by Nalobins’ efforts and the group’s sponsorship by embassies, Cristo contacted Luke Harding at Guardian and revealed Nalobins’ background and his troubling relationship with the band. Harding and the reporters at Russias The insider discovered that Nalobin had family ties to the FSB spy agency: his father, Nikolai, was a KGB general whose responsibilities included supervising Alexander Litvinenko, while his brother Viktor also worked for the FSB.
The resulting articles led to the resignation of the honorary chairman of Conservative Friends of Russia, Sir Malcolm Rifkind, and the renaming of the group.
What Cristo has never revealed before are his failed attempts to get the security services to take action. He says he denounced the Guardian only after his attempts to get the authorities to act failed. In 2011, he tried several times to alert MI5. After an initial meeting with a junior agent which came to nothing, he wrote to the Director General of MI5, which resulted in a further meeting with two agents in a government building in Whitehall.
Cristo offered to meet Nalobin again and question him while carrying a hidden camera about how the Russian government intended to make the donations. This offer was also declined and he was advised to cease all contact with Nalobin.
He also raised his concerns with senior party members after a discussion with Britain’s most famous Russian defector, Oleg Gordievsky, a former KGB colonel. Gordievsky studied Nalobin’s biography and told Cristo he believed he was a spy.
The conservative Friends of Russia was reinvented as the Westminster Russia Forum and was only finally shut down last year after Russia invaded Ukraine. Meanwhile, Nalobin continued to maintain close relations with Conservative Party MPs and activists for another three years until the Foreign Office refused to renew his visa.
In 2017, the Observer published an article referring to Nalobins’ interest in the rivalry between David Cameron and Boris Johnson and his forced departure from the UK. This resulted in a series of furious emails from the Russian ambassador seeking to correct the article. The Observer refused to do so. Last year, Nalobin surfaced in Estonia when news broke that he had been expelled for espionage and had been directly and actively involved in undermining Estonia’s security.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been accused of deploying more intelligence officers to London than at the height of the Cold War.
I think it’s important because none of this should have happened, Cristo said last week. Had MI5 acted, Conservative Friends of Russia would never have been launched and Nalobin would not have been allowed to approach so many key Conservative politicians and party members.
