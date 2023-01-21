Trump’s former secretary of state says Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were in cahoots with Shiv Mike Pence





One of the objectively funniest moments of the period between 2016 and 2020 was when outgoing UN Ambassador Nikki Haley used her 2018 resignation announcement to tell reporters: Jared [Kushner]is such a hidden genius that no one understands. If you missed it in real time, you really need to take a moment to watch and listen to the words coming out of its mouth:

At the time, Kushner’s career highlights included paying $1.8 billion for an aging Midtown skyscraper on the eve of the financial crisis; make a phone call from a comedian posing as a Democratic senator to his father-in-law, the president; and was registered to vote as a woman. Since then, his achievements have convinced Donald Trump to fuel the longest government shutdown in history; reportedly shrugged off coronavirus because it initially only hurt blue states; and excluding doctors from the federal response to the pandemic.

In other words, no one understood what Haley was talking about. Had she recently fallen and hurt her head? Did she know that, behind the scenes, ass-kissing and murder apologies from Saudi Kushners would pay off in the form of a check for $2 billion? Was there another explanation for his deeply flattering and totally unfounded comment? A new book by one of his former administration colleagues suggests it!

By The Guardian:

In a new brief peppered with broadsides of potential rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, accuses Nikki Haley of conspiring with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to be named vice president, even though she was Donald Trump’s Ambassador to the United Nations. Describing his own anger when Haley got a personal Oval Office meeting with Trump without checking in with him, Pompeo writes that Haley actually played Trump’s then chief of staff, John Kelly, and instead of meeting the president alone, was accompanied by the daughter of Trump and her husband, both senior advisers.

As best Kelly could tell, Pompeo writes, they were presenting a possible Haley option for vice president. I can’t confirm it, but [Kelly] was sure he had been tricked, and he was not happy about it. Obviously, this visit did not reflect a team effort but undermined our work for America.

It’s unclear if Jared and Ivanka were hoping to trade Haley for Vice President Mike Pence before Trump’s first term ends, or if they wanted to do so for a second. (On Thursday, Haley called Pompeos’ claims lies and gossip to sell a book.) As The Guardian notes, Pompeos’ claim is bolstered by contemporary reports that Trump was seeking to dump Pence for Haley on a ticket. 2020, which the then president felt the need for. deny. In June 2021, Jared and Ivanka reportedly spent a weekend with Haley at her home in Kiawah, South Carolina. A month later, my colleague Gabriel Sherman reported that Jared Kushner’s parents had hosted a private lunch at their Jersey Shore home for friends to meet Haley, where Kushner’s father Charles predicted Haley would be the first woman president.

