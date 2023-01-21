



Government blocks YouTube videos, tweets sharing of BBC documentary on PM Modi Photo: ANI New Delhi: Several YouTube videos sharing the first episode of the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question” have been blocked in accordance with instructions issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, sources said on Saturday. Besides the YouTube videos, the Center also ordered Twitter to block more than 50 tweets containing links to the affected YouTube videos. YouTube and Twitter have complied with the government after instructions were reportedly issued by the information and broadcasting secretary on Friday using emergency powers under the 2021 IT rules. Britain’s national broadcaster British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) aired a two-part series attacking Prime Minister Modi’s tenure as chief minister of Gujarat during the Gujarat riots in 2002. The documentary sparked outrage and was removed from some platforms. India on Thursday denounced the BBC’s controversial documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described it as a “piece of propaganda” designed to promote a discredited narrative. “We believe this to be a propaganda piece designed to promote a particular discredited narrative. The bias and lack of objectivity and frankly lingering colonial mindset are plainly visible,” said the External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi during a weekly press briefing. Even though the documentary was not made available in India by BBC India, some YouTube channels seem to have uploaded it to promote an anti-Indian program. Sources said YouTube was also instructed to block the video if it was uploaded to its platform again. They added that Twitter had also been tasked with identifying and blocking tweets containing the link to the video on other platforms. This decision was taken after senior government officials from several ministries reviewed the documentary and found that it was an attempt to denigrate the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court of India and to sow the division between various Indian communities. The sources added that the documentary was therefore judged as undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity and likely to negatively impact India’s friendly relations with foreign states.

