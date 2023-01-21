Donald Trump Jr. says SCOTUS is ‘covering up’ leaker to protect Democrats





Donald Trump Jr. has claimed that the leaked Supreme Court draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade was under cover, after the court said it was unable to determine who leaked the document following an internal investigation.

In May 2022, a draft indicating Roe v. Wade, which concluded that access to abortion is a constitutional right, would be struck down was leaked to Politico.

The full judgment, which closely matched the leaked draft version, was released on June 24, affirming the end of the constitutional right to abortion nationwide.

Donald Trump Jr. speaking to members of the public before introducing U.S. Senate nominee Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) during a campaign rally at Illuminating Technologies on October 13, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina . Trump Jr has suggested that the leaked draft Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, in May 2022, has been covered up. Melissa Sue/GETTY

The initial leak infuriated anti-abortion campaigners, with some conservatives saying it may have been done to try to sabotage the decision.

Trump Jr. responded with fury to the failed internal investigation, which was led by Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley.

Speaking on his Rumble podcast, ‘Triggered with Don Jr’, he said: “The Supreme Court has issued a statement that after eight months of investigation they are shockingly unable to identify who leaked the draft ruling. Dobbs, I have a feeling he was a Republican, and it benefited the pro-life movement, they would have found the person in about three seconds.

Junior says that SCOTUS is covering up the leak, which will sow discord and distrust in our institutions and government agencies. It’s like Epstein’s client list. If Trump was on that list, there would have been a leak. You know he’s not on this list because he wasn’t. pic.twitter.com/oVuPXecpWZ

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 20, 2023

“If you really want to identify the funder, you don’t entrust the investigation to the Supreme Court Marshal, who has no real experience or expertise in conducting sensitive investigations.

“They’re hiding it, it’s sick. I don’t trust any of these people anymore and I sincerely believe they know who it was, but they won’t tell us because it would harm their institutions if they try to protect.”

According to the Supreme Court report, Curley’s team interviewed 97 court employees who may have had access to the draft judgment.

He examined cell phones, computers, and even used forensics to investigate printers from which documents might have been produced.

The resulting 20-page report described the leak project as “one of the worst breaches of trust” in the court’s history, adding that it was a “serious assault on the judicial process. “.

Notably though, Curley decided not to interview any of the Supreme Court justices, or their partners, under oath.

She said: “During the inquest, I spoke with each of the judges, several times.

“The judges actively cooperated in this iterative process, asking questions and answering mine. I followed all credible leads, none of which implicated the judges or their spouses.

“Based on this, I did not believe it was necessary to ask judges to sign affidavits.”

Speaking to right-wing network Real America on Thursday, Lou Dobbs, a political commentator for Fox Business, also expressed skepticism about the court’s investigation.

He said: ‘I think it’s, frankly, a rank cover-up by the Supreme Court trying to avoid accountability for one of the clerks, maybe one of the justices or the other administrators. .

“We know it must have been among this group, and the chief of security for the Supreme Court, I fully believe, knows who it is.”

The Supreme Court has been contacted for comment.

