End of Xi Jinping’s dream of world domination





China’s population has shrunk by about 850,000 since 2021, the first time since 1961. This was expected to happen in about 10 years. The fact that this has happened now is further proof that the policies of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are incapable of generating economic growth at the levels necessary to realize Beijing’s aspirations for superpower status. On the contrary, Xi Jinping’s incompetence increasingly undermines the well-being of the Chinese people, the stability of the CCP regime, and, by extension, global peace and security in general. The CCP’s policies have led to disastrous demographic imbalances that may make it impossible to reverse China’s economic stagnation. A litany of mistakes began in 1980 when the one-child policy was cruelly enforced to curb population growth. In hindsight, this crude undertaking failed to address the underlying issues and left a bitter legacy. After 35 years, China had some 50 million surplus men and a rapidly growing elderly population with few or no descendants to support them. After Xi came to power, the rules were changed, legalizing first two children, then three. But the norms had exceeded the CCP’s ability to change them. Marrying later was now an economic necessity, and massive increases in the cost of housing, education, healthcare and caring for dependent relatives meant that many could not afford a child, let alone three. The proportion of elderly people continues to increase. China has some 260 million citizens over the age of 60. From 2014 to 2021, the working-age population fell by 11 million. But not all are in productive work. For years before the pandemic, China’s domestic economy was quietly stagnating. Potemkin-style lockdown policies that crippled the economy without lifting immunity levels then crippled economic activity. Xi’s draconian assault on private tech entrepreneurs has led to the decline of the sector best suited to employing educated young people. In July last year, youth unemployment reportedly peaked at 20%. Bloated construction and real estate sectors have imploded and debt has reached unsustainable levels. Xi knows that urgent measures are needed to revive the economy. Its formula for success is a frankly contradictory model called the dual circulation economy. With the latest virus surge deepening the crisis in the country, the national economy is unlikely to do well in the near future; while China is still more dependent on trade with the United States, Europe, and other increasingly cautious or hostile free-world partners than on convenient pseudo-allies in Russia and the Middle East; thus the sunny highlands of global economic dominance are still out of reach, perhaps forever. Despite this, years of propaganda, corruption, ignorance and greed still perpetuate the myth that China’s rise is inevitable. In fact, its future depends on a vibrant economy led by educated young workers. This cohort is, however, increasingly pessimistic and even desperate; many even refuse to marry, let alone have children. Some have publicly challenged the legitimacy of the one-party rule, even of Xi himself. Abroad, China openly defies the free world with its threats against Taiwan, its adventurism in the Indo-Pacific and its de facto endorsement of Putin’s war crimes. It effectively wiped the slate clean of Xi’s proselytizing of China as the legitimate replacement for the United States as the dominant world power. Even without the resulting sanctions, Xi cannot afford a war against Taiwan; it cannot revive its economy without access to free global markets. Its Chinese dream of world domination is over. The cost of massive weaponry to threaten Taiwan is impossible to justify, let alone an outright invasion. Let’s hope there’s some rational substance behind a recent reduction in Xi’s bellicose rhetoric.

