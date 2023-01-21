Trump endorses failed Michigan AG nominee DePerno for state GOP chairman





Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Matt DePerno, who lost a bid to oust Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in November, to be the state’s next Republican Party chairman.

Trump released a statement late Friday giving his endorsement to DePerno.

Matt is tough and he won’t back down from the fight. He’s a smart lawyer who knows how to win. No one has done more to fight for the integrity of elections. Perhaps most importantly, Matt knows his number one job is to unite the party! Trump wrote.

He is the only candidate with a proven track record of electoral integrity, fundraising, party unity and who has my full confidence, Trump said in a statement.

He said it was essential that we come together as a Party and focus on 2024 and beyond.

By the first week of January, DePerno was among 11 candidates seeking the job. Another is Kristina Karamo, who unsuccessfully ran for Michigan secretary of state in November.

The chair race will be decided at the Republican state convention scheduled for Feb. 17-18 in Lansing.

As DePerno seeks the job, a ruling is pending from Muskegon County Attorney DJ Hilson on whether DePerno and others unlawfully examined voting machines after the 2020 presidential election.

Nessel, in a special prosecutor application where Hilson was eventually named, alleged that DePerno and eight others orchestrated a coordinated plan in early 2021 to access vote tabulators, components and technology in counties Roscommon, Missaukee and Barry.

The party chairman serves for two years, guiding his platform, messaging and fundraising so Republicans can win the election.

After the November 8 election, DePerno cited lack of party support as the motivation for running for president of the Republican Party. This contrasts with the argument made by the party chief of staff in a memo, which blamed the top candidates in November for pushing back donors with their allegiance to former President Donald Trump and misguided campaigns. prepared for electoral losses. .

In addition to the race for attorney general, Democrats beat Republican candidates for governor and secretary of state.

