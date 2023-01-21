Boris Johnson has referred to Parliament’s standards watchdog over claims the BBC chairman ‘helped him secure an £800,000 loan’

FORMER Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly been referred to the parliamentary standards watchdog following claims the BBC chairman helped him secure an £800,000 loan.

The referral was said to have been made by Labor over what it called a quagmire of filth,” according to Sky News.

A report in The temperature claims Richard Sharp, 66, helped Johnsons Downing Street lifestyle in November and December 2020 by obtaining security on a loan.

It was just weeks before Mr Johnson selected him for his current position with the company, according to the newspaper.

Mr Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, had already applied for the job at the broadcaster and had reached the final stages of the selection process.

The friend and former adviser to Mr Johnson had previously given 400,000 to the Conservative Party allegedly got involved following a dinner at an old friend Sam Blyth’s house in west London.

Mr Blyth, a multi-millionaire Canadian businessman and a distant cousin of Mr Johnson, reportedly floated the idea of ​​acting as the PM’s guarantor and asked Mr Sharp for advice on the best course of action.

Mr Sharp reportedly agreed to help and met Simon Case, Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service, in Downing Street the first week of December.

Mr Sharp reportedly introduced Mr Case to Blyth and spoke to Johnson.

Mr Johnson, Mr Sharp and Mr Blyth are said to have had a private dinner at Checkers before the loan was finalised.

All three insist that Mr Johnson’s finances were not discussed.

The Cabinet Office’s property and ethics team have reportedly written a formal letter telling Mr Johnson to stop seeking advice from Mr Sharps on his personal finances, given the upcoming BBC appointment.

At that time, Mr Johnson would have chosen Mr Sharp as his preferred candidate and on January 6, 2021, then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden named him as the government’s choice for the role of the BBC which pays 160,000 a year.

Under the BBC’s royal charter, the monarch appoints the chair on the advice of the prime minister and the culture secretary.

They receive advice from a panel of four people, who must organize a fair and open competition.

Although anyone can apply, the government has the final say and can relaunch competitions if it doesn’t like the shortlisted candidates.

The President of the BBC has responsibility for the society and must maintain his position of impartiality and political neutrality.

Mr Sharp reportedly did not reveal his involvement in Mr Johnson’s finances to the panel and did not tell the BBC.

The case was not disclosed during his pre-nomination hearing before a House of Commons select committee in February 2021.

In the government job application form for the role it says: You may not be considered for public appointment if… you declare no conflict of interest.

Mr Johnson allegedly never revealed Mr Sharp’s involvement in the MPs’ Register of Interests.

It stipulates that members must declare any benefit that could influence, or be perceived to influence, their public work.

Mr Johnson is also said to have omitted it from his register of ministerial interests.

The ministerial code says: Ministers must ensure that no conflict arises, or could reasonably be perceived to arise, between their public functions and their private interests, financial or otherwise.

Mr Sharp acknowledged he was in contact with Mr Case and Mr Blyth but said he had not provided financial advice and insisted there was no conflict . [of interest].

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said he had correctly declared his interest and, when asked about the Checkers dinner, he replied: So what? Big deal.

