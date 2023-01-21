Turkey condemns protests in Sweden, cancels ministers’ meeting as tensions rise over NATO





Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to anti-Turkish protests that have heightened tension between the two countries as Sweden seeks Turkey’s approval to join NATO . A Danish far-right activist has received police permission to stage a protest outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm where he burned the Quran, the holy book of Islam. Another pro-Kurdish protest took place later Saturday in the Swedish capital. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the planned January 27 visit of his Swedish counterpart Pl Jonson no longer had any significance or interest because Sweden continued to allow disgusting protests against Turkey . A protester prepares to jump on a banner bearing the likeness of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a demonstration organized by the Kurdish Democratic Society Center in Sweden. (AP) Jonson tweeted that he met Akar on Friday at Ramstein Germany, where they agreed to postpone the Ankara meeting. Relations with Turkey are very important to Sweden and we look forward to continuing dialogue on common security and defense issues at a later date, he wrote. The attempt by historically non-aligned Sweden and Finland to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been blocked by Ankara, which has notably accused Sweden of being lenient towards Kurdish militants and other groups that Turkey views as security threats. Swedish government efforts to improve relations with Turkey have been complicated by protests by pro-Kurdish activists, which have infuriated the Turkish government. On Saturday, anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan added to tensions by staging a Koran-burning protest outside the Turkish embassy. Police cordoned off the area outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, Sweden. (AP) Surrounded by police, Paludan led his protest while making disparaging remarks about immigrants and Islam. Around 100 people gathered nearby for a peaceful counter-protest. In a separate protest later Saturday, a few hundred pro-Kurdish and anti-NATO activists marched through downtown Stockholm. Protesters waved the flags of various Kurdish groups, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency against Turkey. The PKK is considered a terrorist group in Turkey, the European Union and the United States, but its symbols are not banned in Sweden. Protesters also waved flags with the face of imprisoned Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan and marched on a photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Swedish officials stressed that freedom of speech is guaranteed by the Swedish Constitution and gives people the right to publicly express their opinions, although incitement to violence or hate speech is not permitted. Demonstrators must ask the police for a permit for a public assembly. The police can only refuse such permits for exceptional reasons, such as risks to public safety. Turkish officials condemned the Quran-burning protest and Swedish authorities for allowing it. A sign reads in Swedish “No to NATO”. Turkey has blocked candidacies from Sweden and Finland to join NATO, which must be approved by all member states, saying Sweden in particular must crack down on Kurds and other groups Ankara sees as terrorists. (Christine Olsson/TT via AP) (AP) Allowing this anti-Islamic act, which targets Muslims and insults our sacred values, under the guise of freedom of expression is totally unacceptable. This is a real hate crime, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin called it a hate crime against humanity, while Erdogan’s nationalist ally Devlet Bahceli said parliament would not ratify Sweden’s membership. NATO under these conditions. A small group gathered outside the Swedish embassy in Ankara to protest the burning of the Koran, holding a banner with a Koranic verse about non-believers. A demonstration was also due to take place in Istanbul on Saturday evening. Earlier in January, an effigy of Erdogan was hung on a lamp post during a protest by Kurds. Turkey denounced a Swedish prosecutor’s decision not to investigate and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the protest an act of sabotage against Sweden’s bid for NATO membership. Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador earlier this week and canceled a visit by the speaker of the Swedish parliament in reaction to the incident. All NATO members must ratify in their parliaments Sweden’s and Finland’s membership applications, which were made after Russia’s war against Ukraine prompted the Nordic countries to abandon their long-standing military non-alignment. While Turkey says it has no objections to NATO’s growth, it will not ratify the offers until its demands, which include the extradition of suspected terrorist suspects, are met. The grief of a family kitchen destroyed by a Russian missile strike Zeynep Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul.

