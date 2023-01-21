BBC documentary on PM Modi branded fake and propaganda





The series is guilty of deliberately spreading false information, disinformation and relying on hearsay to make outlandish claims that were thrown out by Indian courts, including the Supreme Court, when Congress was in power in Center. NEW DELHI: British broadcaster BBC has released the first of a two-part documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking major outrage in India and among the diaspora around the world as a propaganda film intended to destroy Indo-British relations , as well as weakening the position of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks, by not letting him extend the hand of friendship to India and conclude the free trade agreement that the two countries are expected to sign this year. The Modi issue is based on allegations that were dismissed by various levels of the judiciary in India for more than a decade, also when the Congress party was in power in the Center and Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Justice. opposition in Gujarat.

The series is found guilty of deliberately spreading false information, disinformation, and relying on hearsay to make outlandish claims. The documentary was even criticized by Rishi Sunak.

This is not the first time the UK-based news channel has come under fire for fabricating and coloring stories. They have done that in the past too.

The BBC projects activist Teesta Setalvad as a martyr fighting for the protection of human rights in the documentary, when the fact is that in June last year Setalvad was only arrested after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the lower courts’ refusal to bring a case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Gujarat violence in 2002. Teesta Setalvad was charged with lying and an FIR was filed, after which she was was arrested for conspiring to send an innocent person to prison.

Ultimately, it appears to us that a concerted effort by disgruntled Gujarat state officials along with others was to create a stir by making disclosures that were untrue to their knowledge. In fact, anyone involved in such abuse of process should be arraigned and proceed according to law, the Supreme Court said.

Two days later, Gujarat police arrested Setalvad and claimed (as reported by The Sunday Guardian Ahmed Patel conspired to implicate Modi, subvert the post-Gujarat government riots) that the late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was political secretary to party leader Sonia Gandhi, in a larger plot colluded with activist Teesta Setalvad, former IPS officers Sanjiv Bhat and RB Sree Kumar to destabilize or depose the elected government of Gujarat willy-nilly for which Setalvad obtained illegal and other financial benefits and rewards from rival political parties instead of his attempts to implicate and falsely prosecute various authorities and other innocent people in the state of Gujarat including the then Chief Minister.

Similarly, the documentary falsely claims that one of the main issues discussed in the documentary is the Godhra carnage of 2002, where 59 Hindus were killed by a local Muslim mob in a fire on the Sabarmati Express train. The series calls the incident disputed.

The reality is that the incident was thoroughly investigated and the conclusion was that it was not an accident but rather arson. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Supreme Court and headed by Justices GT Nanavati and Akshya Mehta discovered that gasoline had been used to set the train on fire. 31 Muslims were found guilty of the massacre by a trial court, 11 were sentenced to death and 20 to life imprisonment. These convictions were later upheld by the Gujarat High Court in 2017, resulting in each being sentenced to life. The Nanavati Commission report also concluded that it was arson. The Nanavati Commission found no evidence of the involvement of the then Chief Minister or any other minister in the riot.

Moreover, the documentary not only glorified Teesta Setalvad but also individuals such as RB Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhat. All three were found guilty of questionable conduct and all their testimonies were refuted by several courts in India. The SIT investigation revealed that most of the testimonies given by these individuals were based on hearsay and did not include any concrete or material evidence.

The BBC documentary also claimed that Ehsan Jafri (former MP from Gujarat) called on then Chief Minister Narendra Modi for help. However, the reality is that there is no evidence so far to back up the claim that Ehsan Jafri called on Narendra Modi for help.

The documentary also claimed that RB Sreekumar, then Addl. The DG (Int.) had claimed that K. Chakravarthi, then DGP, had informed him that the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi had said on February 28, 2002 during the meeting that Hindus express their anger. But according to SIT report, Shri Chakravarthi denied having such discussions with Shri RB Sreekumar. Even otherwise, Shri RB Sreekumar’s version becomes hearsay and inadmissible considering Shri K. Chakravarti’s denial

Even Sanjiv Bhatt had made a similar claim that he heard the Chief Minister say this, but SIT found out that Bhatt was not even present at the meeting.

Incidentally, Sreekumar was accused of tricking ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan into a bogus spy case and thereby harming India’s space program.

The BBC documentary also made an unwarranted and mistaken attribution of the murder of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya. The documentary questioned the legal process in this case while casting slander. In fact, the Supreme Court, in its 234-page judgment, convicted all 12 defendants who were convicted by the trial court but were acquitted by the high court. The CS rejected the request of a private organization, stating that there was no need to carry out a new investigation. Yet the BBC documentary floats a conspiracy theory about the murder of Haren Pandya.

