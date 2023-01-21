Trump questions whether tax evasion is ‘even a crime’ after ex-CFO jailed





Donald Trump has questioned whether his former CFO not paying taxes was “even a crime”. Allen Weisselberg, 75, was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in a Trump Organization tax evasion scheme. Trump said Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty, was “a victim of the greatest witch hunt of all time.” Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump questioned whether failing to pay taxes was ‘even a crime’ as he lamented that Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was jailed .

“He didn’t pay taxes on the use of a company car – anyone? The use of a company apartment – anyone? Or the education of his grandchildren “Wow! Are these things really criminal, or even a crime?” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

Trump said Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty in August to 15 counts including scheme fraud, conspiracy, grand theft and felony tax evasion, was “a victim of the greatest witch hunt of all time. “.

Weisselberg, 75, was sentenced earlier this month to five months for his role in designing a Trump Organization tax evasion scheme.

The scheme saved hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for him and a small group of other second-tier executives.

The plea deal also forces Weisselberg to pay more than $2 million in back taxes and penalties.

Weisselberg will serve his sentence in New York’s infamous Rikers prison, which, depending on good behavior, could be reduced to around 100 days, his lawyer said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a press release after the sentencing that Weisselberg “used his high-profile position to obtain lavish work perks such as a free luxury apartment in Manhattan, several cars Mercedes Benz and private tuition for his grandchildren all without paying the required taxes.”

Weisselberg was sentenced days before the Trump Organization was slapped with a $1.6 million fine in sentencing the company for its December conviction of payroll tax fraud.

The former chief financial officer remained loyal to his former employer throughout the trial, continuing to insist that Trump himself did nothing wrong.

Trump is also facing a $250 million fraud lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James because her office alleges he “falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to further enrich himself and deceive the system”.

