China’s National Bureau of Statistics refuses to reveal number of deaths in December 2022: Report

beijing [China], Jan 22 (ANI): Deaths in China exceeded the number of births for the first time in 60 years according to data released on Jan 17, The Diplomat reported. However, China’s National Bureau of Statistics at a press conference declined to reveal the number of deaths in December.

According to the report, this is a common technique used by Chinese authorities to release only aggregated data, leaving room for ambiguity that can be manipulated to present “a rosier picture if necessary”. Officially, China has not admitted any gaps in COVID-19 statistics.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported a total of 10.41 million deaths in 2022, an average of 867,500 deaths per month. According to The Diplomat, the 59,938 COVID-19-related deaths announced in one month represented 7% of the average monthly deaths of 2022, which does not correspond to reports of crematoriums suddenly overwhelmed by an increase in demand.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has consistently insisted that China “shares information and data with the international community in a timely, open and transparent manner” in accordance with the law, according to the report.

Looking at the collective data and anecdotal accounts, it’s hard to downplay the significance of China’s decision to reverse its “zero-COVID policy,” which Chinese President Xi Jinping has called a “national and personal victory.” . China had adhered to strict containment measures and travel restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19. On January 18, Xi Jinping made his first statement on the wave of infections following China’s reopening, stressing that he was “most worried about its spread in China’s vast countryside, where services and resources medical are insufficient”. The following day, Chinese health authorities said critical cases of COVID-19 had peaked in hospitals across the country.

Last month, China abandoned its zero COVID policy and was restricted to the provincial level. On December 24, the National Health Commission halted the publication of its daily data. In the first two weeks of the post-COVID zero era, the government announced “incredibly low case numbers (only thousands of new cases per day nationwide).

On Jan. 14, China reported 59,938 COVID-19-related deaths between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12, a massive increase from the previous official three-year cumulative death toll of 5,272. Yet this is probably still an underestimate.

Authorities are facing difficulties in tracking the number of cases, the “extremely low official death toll is more likely the result of a deliberate cover-up than logistical difficulties”. Chinese social media posts feature local authorities calling on people to sign documents claiming their loved ones’ causes of death were unrelated to COVID-19. Doctors have been discouraged from mentioning COVID-19 on death certificates, according to The Diplomat report.

In places like Shanghai and Zhejiang, government and health officials have released shocking estimates through targeted data collection, according to The Diplomat. Zhejiang province reported about 1 million new cases per day on December 25, calculated by a “surveillance and case sampling survey in local communities”. On January 3, a renowned doctor in Shanghai claimed that up to 70% of Shanghai’s population had been infected.

Satellite images revealed long lines of vehicles outside funeral homes in some Chinese cities in late December, the report said. Traffic flows at a funeral home in Guangzhou and another in Shenyang were more congested in the past month than they had been in the past five to 10 years. The high demand in morgues has been corroborated by interviews with staff showing that their workload has doubled or tripled. (ANI)

