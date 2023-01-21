Could Trump run to DeSantiss Left in 2024?





Ron DeSantis at a joint event with Donald Trump in 2018. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As he waits to hear from his opponents for the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest, Donald Trump weighs his options for weeding out intraparty opponents for the first time since 2016. And no doubt, the opponent he fears the more properly is the governor of his own state. , Ron DeSantis. Yes, Trump can and will continue to patronize DeSantis as a loser who was nobody until the 45th president comes forward in his benevolence and endorses the then-obscure congressman in his tough 2018 primary fight against the nominee. gubernatorial favorite Adam Putnam. But that characterization won’t mean much to Republicans whose fondest memories of the Florida governor were his culture war assaults (including his daring attack on that woke rodent Mickey Mouse) and his highly successful performance. in the 2022 midterm elections that consummated the evolution of the once very purple Sunshine State into something of an east coast South Dakota.

But there’s another, sharper way for Trump to make Republicans uncomfortable about DeSantiss’ existence before MAGA: to continue the policy positions he took before Trump salvaged his career from mediocrity and defeat. And according to Rolling Stones Asawin Suebsoeng and Tim Dickinson, Trump is planning an assault on DeSantis from what would conventionally be described as the left.

In other words, instead of slandering his governor like a RINO squish as he has portrayed most of his Republican rivals, Trump will sue DeSantis for supporting fiscal austerity, rights reform, and free trade ( all positions common to hardcore pre-MAGA conservatives):

In 2013, during DeSantis’ first year in office, he voted for a far-right budget resolution that sought to balance the federal budget in just four years twice as fast as a competing measure in [Paul] Ryan who had the Republican budget jerk ridiculed as a starving zombie-eyed grandmother.

The draconian cuts DeSantis voted for would have raised the age of eligibility for Social Security and Medicare to 70. It would have weakened Medicare by giving the elderly premium support instead of full health coverage. And it would have eroded Social Security by giving recipients miserly annual adjustments for inflation. Together, the two measures would have cut these basic safety net programs for seniors by more than $250 billion over a decade.

Trump abandoned austerity policies when he took office in 2017, presiding over an orgy of unbridled tax cuts and spending. And while his failed assault on Obamacare included serial efforts to gut the Medicaid program that provides health care to low-income Americans, he veered away from the traditional GOP hunger to mess up Social Security and insurance. -sickness, safety net programs that middle-class voters and perhaps especially Republican retirees and near-retirees viewed as benefits they had earned.

Shedding the green visor of austerity was one of many voter-friendly steps Trump has taken to detoxify conservative politics. Others were abandoning the free trade shibboleths that the white working-class base of the GOP deeply hated and downplaying a reflexive defense hawkish tendency that predictably led to unpopular eternal wars. On all of these issues, the Rolling Stone report suggests that Trump will try to portray DeSantis as an establishment figure bringing back the bad old days:

[O]In Russia, in particular, DeSantis looks like a McCain-style hawk, blasting Putin as an overbearing gas station attendant with legacy nukes. And when it comes to other aspects of his international and domestic platform, the former president uses a familiar playbook and seems to be sticking to it. In a throwback to 2016, he described DeSantis in several private conversations over the past few weeks as: Bad on trade.

One of the ironies of Trump’s proposed attack on DeSantiss’ pre-MAGA posturing is that in all significant respects he was at the time entirely in sync with his House Freedom Caucus comrades, later considered the Trump’s ultra-MAGA shock troops in Congress. At the time, the HFC was more of a vanguard of the tea-party movement with its fierce advocacy for tight assaults on the legacy of the New DealGreat Society. Perhaps more specifically, as the fight for Kevin McCarthy’s presidential bid has shown, HFC members are again calling for fiscal austerity now that it’s a Democratic administration they say is spending money. America in Insolvency. Indeed, most flirt with the idea of ​​making rights reform a condition of agreeing to the debt-limiting measures needed to avert economic calamity. Trump cannot continue DeSantis’ like-minded 2013 thinking without undermining some of his most dedicated supporters today.

But risks aside, the question remains whether GOP primary voters can be persuaded to view the Ron DeSantis of a bygone (if not truly bygone) era as the essential Ron DeSantis, as opposed to the crossover savage against revival. it seems to be today, whose appeal to conservative evangelical Trump fans becomes an existential threat to the return of 45th presidents. Could the governor fighting to turn a progressive state university into South Hillsdale really be a boring establishment Republican who wants to cut Social Security checks for righteous Republican retirees? It won’t be an easy sale. But one thing we know for sure: if Trump makes it his strategy, he will make no effort to pursue it. The man who in 2016 dared to insinuate that John McCain was a loser after enduring years of torture as a POW will show no grudging respect for Ron DeSantis once he starts punching him in the hip and thigh.

