Tucker Carlson leaves in NY Times essay praising co-parenting in China

Fox News host Tucker Carlson left on the New York Times for a guest essay written by a mother who shares her experience raising her two daughters in China and praises the communist country’s steady hand.

Heather Kaye, who wrote that she lived in China as a fashion designer for 16 years, titled the piece “China helped me raise my American kids, and they did well,” which did not please Carlson.

“If you yearn for a fascist government to raise your children, you are clearly a sick person,” Carlson tweeted.

Carlson goes on to say in his Friday night mini-tirade that Kaye misses the Chinese Communist Party of co-parenting his children. She misses their steady hand and quoted. We weren’t making that up. He then read an excerpt from the essay to make his point:

“Our tough government co-parent quickly made their presence felt. The Chinese kindergarten girls lectured us on everything, including how many hours our girls should sleep, what they should eat, and their optimal weight.

“The Chinese Communist Party…has shamed this lady’s children!” Carlson said before reading on.

“We sometimes felt like our children were lent to us for evenings and weekends, to be brought back to school every day of the week.”

Now, again, she’s not writing a new version of ‘Darkness at Noon’,” he said, referring to a novel about a man accused of treason. “She complements the Chinese government.”

He went on to quote the essay further:

“Ironically, the tight control of the Communist Party’s surveillance state translates into its own kind of freedom: With crime and personal safety concerns all but eliminated, our girls rode the subway unguarded in a city of about 26 million people from the age of 11.

Carlson quoted much of what Kaye wrote, but did not quote the rest, which illuminates his point, with his writing: “A constant but mild (and mostly unarmed) police presence maintained order; the streets and green spaces around every corner were immaculate and the sense of civic pride was palpable.

He never mentioned Kaye by name, but kept tearing her apart.

It’s not American. That person is sick, and if you don’t recognize how sick that person is, if you yearn for a fascist government to call your little girls fat, you’re a sick person, okay? ” he said. “The fact that The New York Times is running this and expecting all of its readers to clap ‘Oh if only the government would saymythe children are fat, it would be a better country.

Carlson concluded the two-minute rant by welcoming a guest and apologizing for losing his temper.

“I lost control and I want to apologize for that, but it’s true,” Carlson said as he introduced his guest. For the New York Times to publish an article of some I absolutely don’t want to go on attacking it – a mother who wants the Communist Party to tell the children they are too fat, shame her little girls and she s gives it to their heart’s content, and the readers of the New York Times applaud as it is normal. It’s not normal. It’s not American. It’s insane.

Watch the video above to see Carlson’s reaction to the New York Times guest essay.