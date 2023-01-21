Anti-abortion voters look to Trump ahead of 2024 election – Rolling Stone





Two thousand National Pro-Life Summit attendees voted on Saturday for their favorite potential GOP candidate for president in 2024. The winner is: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. It was the first mock poll of 2024 conducted among anti-abortion voters, one of the Republican Party’s most loyal voting blocs.

DeSantis collected more than half of the votes cast, 53.73%. Former President Donald Trump ranked far behind with just 19.22%. His former deputy, Mike Pence – who has often called for a national abortion ban – won around eight percent. Those three were trailed by former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Texas Senator Ted Cruz with 1.57 and 1.37 percent, respectively. Everyone else – Kristi Noem, Greg Aboott, Glen Youngkin, Liz Cheney, Larry Hogan and Tim Scott, in that order – received less than one percent of the votes cast. About seven percent of voters in the poll remain undecided about their preferred potential candidate.

The results are further evidence of what has been a slow and sometimes bitter rift between the former president and the anti-abortion movement that embraced his candidacy in 2016 and 2020. “There is a wide variety of candidates that the pro-abortion movement -life can get. behind, and that’s exactly what we intend to do,” Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life, the summit’s co-sponsor, told Rolling Stone.

The poll’s function is twofold: to take the temperature of a key GOP constituency while unleashing a pressure campaign on anyone considering jumping into the race. “We are in a position as a movement, thanks to a strong pro-life platform that has been put in place by the GOP, to demand action from candidates,” says Hawkins. “Our candidate surveys ask upfront what they are prepared to do when they say they are ‘pro-life’.”

“Checking the box and saying you are ‘pro-life’ is not enough” in this “new era”, she adds.

Grassroots activists are watching closely how Republicans pursue their demands. At Friday’s March for Life on the National Mall — the first in the post-Roe era — several expressed frustration with the GOP-controlled house. The chamber passed two anti-abortion measures in its first week of legislation, but they were largely token votes intended to telegraph abortion as a top priority for the new Republican majority. GOP lawmakers also failed to include the demand that drew protesters to DC this week: a nationwide ban on abortion. “They’re a lot of talk and not a lot of action,” says Laura Brown, a Milwaukee March for Life participant. “I want them to practice what they preach and be brave,” adds Christina Johnson, who traveled from Ohio. “If they’re ‘pro-life,’ they have to mean it when they say it.” Editor’s Choice

Activists are increasingly uncertain whether Trump, the only Republican to officially declare his candidacy, is willing to pursue his goals, as confirmed by Saturday’s poll results. Trump, who once identified as pro-choice, fully embraced the anti-abortion movement as a candidate and nominated three of the six Supreme Court justices who voted to unseat Roe. Now, as members of the movement look past Roe, tension is mounting between Trump and the evangelical leaders and anti-abortion activists who once backed him. As Stephen Imbarrato, a Catholic priest and co-founder of Men’s March for Life who attended Friday’s event, puts it, the rift between the former president and voters who identify as “pro-life” “is widens”.

Anti-abortion protesters march towards the Supreme Court during the March for Life, Friday, January 20, 2023. Alex Brandon/AP

Trump, for his part, considered it a “sign of disloyalty” that anti-abortion groups have so far failed to quickly align themselves behind his campaign. “No one has ever done more for [the] right to life than Donald Trump,” he said during a radio appearance last week. Students for Life and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA) are two of the prominent groups that have stayed on the sidelines so far, waiting to see what other candidates emerge — and how far those candidates are willing to go. to advance the political goals of the groups. Related

Trump appears to have little appetite for further bans or restrictions. Earlier this month, he squarely blamed Republicans’ disastrous performance in November on “the abortion issue,” which he said “lost a lot of voters.” The SBA responded with a pointed statement – ​​and, in an early signal of a brewing schism, Pence retweeted it, with a brief “[w]she said, @SBAProLIfe. Pence, who has ties to the SBA and its president, Marjorie Dannenfelser.

For some in the movement, none of the potential 2024 hopefuls – including De Santis – go far enough. Imbarrato wants a candidate who believes that character begins at conception and recognizes that right as enshrined in America’s founding documents. “There is no one,” he said. “Not Pence. DeSantis is so strong on other issues, and so weak on abortion — he has to do something to show he means business.

DeSantis, meanwhile, signed a 15-week abortion ban into Florida law last April and recently suggested he would support a more limited six-week ban. The impact of such a law would be devastating for abortion seekers. Before Dobbs, Florida had one of the highest abortion rates in the country. Today, surrounded on all sides by states that have banned the practice, it has become a critical entry point for millions of women in the Southeast. This kind of ban, however, comes much closer to what national anti-abortion leaders are looking for — not “a weak European-style limit,” as Hawkins calls the 15-week ban. Tendency

Straw poll results show not everyone is disappointed with Trump, a sentiment echoed by some March for Life participants on Friday. “He’s done a lot for office life.” said Anna Bingman, who traveled from Ohio for Friday’s march, noting Trump’s three Supreme Court appointees. A young woman in ‘Make America Great Again’ says she thinks Trump would still be a champion of abortion bans if re-elected. “He spoke at a March for Life and he spoke about it from the White House,” she explains.

DeSantis is perhaps the early front-runner among National Pro-Life Summit voters, which can only increase the pressure to enact tougher restrictions in Florida. If Walkers were certain of anything Friday, it’s that Roe’s end was just the beginning – they want to see much, much more. “There’s a part of it that’s celebratory,” says Brian Gibson, an activist from Minnesota, “but a part of it isn’t because abortion remains legal in many parts of the country.”

