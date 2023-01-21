Trump will not be the Republican nominee





Former Senator Rob Portman and former President Donald Trump. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; Photos: Patrick Semansky/AP, Alon Skuy/AFP via Getty Images)

When Rob Portman announced he was retiring from the Senate two years ago, it was seen as another sign that Congress was going to dogs.

Portman, a Republican from Ohio, knew how Washington was working or should be working to meet national challenges, and grew increasingly exasperated that he was not doing so.

Two years later, there is a hint of sadness in Portman’s description of that time, in which he admitted to being surprised by the productivity of Congress in its final months.

I felt the need to be home more and grew increasingly frustrated with the inability to get things done, Portman said of her decision to leave in an interview with Yahoo News. That said, we’ve done a lot over the past few years. I recognized him. But when I made my decision… it was less likely that those things had happened.

Indeed, in 2021, Portman participated in bipartisan negotiations on a massive infrastructure bill that poured more than $1 trillion into America’s roads, ports, and energy grid.

And then in 2022, he was again in the middle of a group of Republican and Democratic senators who worked together on changes to the voter count law, which made it harder to overturn election results. He also worked to pass a law recognizing same-sex marriages, which included provisions to address conservative religious liberty concerns.

Portman with the senses. Tammy Baldwin, Susan Collins and Kyrsten Sinema at a news conference on the passage of the Respecting Marriage Act on November 29, 2022. (Sarah Silbiger/Reuters)

Portman also worked with Democrats last year to provide $52 billion to the nation’s semiconductor industry, a critical step to keeping the United States competitive against China.

And he worked with Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., on other changes to help Americans invest larger sums in their retirement accounts.

The infrastructure bill criticized by some Republicans as largely wasteful spending wasn’t exactly conservative or liberal, Portman said. It’s just common sense.

We were at a point in our political life where we have to find a way to get back to the middle. And I don’t mean that even ideologically, he said. I mean, just to get things going. And social media is pushing us to extremes, as people are increasingly descending rabbit holes to the right or left.

I think there must be a revival among the big middle [of voters], Portman said. He said he was set to announce agreements with a think tank in DC and a college in Ohio to continue working on political and public policy projects.

Portman wasn’t as optimistic as others on the right about the recent fracas that erupted in the House leadership election. He said he feared House Republicans who opposed eventual Speaker Kevin McCarthy for several days had learned the lesson that they could be rewarded in the future for refusing to compromise.

I think it’s good for the Freedom Caucus to use leverage toward political means, Portman said of the right-wing group of House Republicans who wrung many concessions from McCarthy in the fight for the leadership. But it’s not okay to delay the process if you don’t get exactly what you want. That’s not how it works. You have to find common ground.

Representatives Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy speak after another failed vote Jan. 6, the fourth day of House Speakers’ elections, on Capitol Hill. (Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

To the extent that it rewards individuals more for not finding that path, but for being an exception, it makes the hard work of democracy more difficult, he said.

Portman is an old-school Republican, having served as White House trade representative and budget chief in the George W. Bush administration. But he never really walked away from Donald Trump as some might have expected. He voted against impeachment of the then president in 2020 and again in 2021, following the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising.

Portman’s second vote against impeachment came weeks after his retirement announcement. Last November, voters in Ohio elected Republican JD Vance, a staunch Trump ally, to replace Portman in the Senate.

But Portman said he doesn’t think Trump will be the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

I don’t think hell will end up running. I think he said he runs because he wants to test the waters and I’m sure he likes the attention, Portman said. But I think he will find that it is not in his interest to run at the end.

Portman noted that Trump has fallen behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in some public polls. Even though DeSantis ran out of steam, Portman doesn’t think it would benefit Trump. And it will probably be someone else after DeSantis, he said.

I supported most of Donald Trump’s policies, strongly, Portman said, citing the 2017 tax reform bill and the Trump administration’s development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Then-President Donald Trump during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on December 20, 2017, to recognize the final passage of the tax cuts legislation by Congress. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

But by far the majority of Republicans, when asked if he should run again, the numbers are much lower, he said. And I know he’s watching [polling data]. So I think ultimately he’s unlikely to show up.

One of Portman’s final negotiations was over the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that strengthened legal protections for same-sex couples. It also contained provisions aimed at strengthening the religious freedom of conservatives.

Portman led the negotiations on the bill. It was the latest stage in an evolution on this issue that began for him in 2011 when his son Will told his father he was gay. In 2013, Portman announced that he had changed his stance on same-sex marriage from opposition to support. He was the first Republican senator to do so.

I thought about it a lot, Portman said. It has been a journey for me.

Portman was a member of the House in the 1990s and voted for the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which stated that marriage was between a man and a woman, discriminated against same-sex couples and was enacted by the then-president Bill Clinton. DOMA was repealed by the Respect for Marriage Act that Portman helped pass.

Having experienced that in our own family, that’s what people are, Portman said. And you have to respect people for who they are.

And I know others disagreed and strongly opposed it. And I heard about them, and I still hear about them. But I think they are fighting a battle that is in the past, he said. And looking to the future, I think it’s about protecting religious freedom in the context of allowing people to be who they are.

